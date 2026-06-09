Malawi repatriates 150 citizens from South Africa over Xenophobia fears

Malawi is set to receive 150 of its citizens evacuated from South Africa on Monday after rising fears over xenophobic attacks and growing hostility towards foreign nationals prompted authorities to arrange their return.

The group is travelling by road from South Africa following recent unrest in the Western Cape Province, where reports emerged of door-to-door intimidation targeting migrants. The repatriation effort comes shortly after the deaths of two Mozambican nationals in Mossel Bay, incidents that have heightened concerns among several African governments.

According to a statement from authorities in Lilongwe, the Malawians were "among a number of foreign nationals" who had "sought refuge in temporary camps" in Mossel Bay following the tensions.

Malawi joins a growing list of countries moving their nationals out of South Africa. Ghana, Nigeria and Zimbabwe have also organised flights and other transport arrangements after expressing concern about what they describe as increasing xenophobic sentiment.

The latest developments come as anti-migrant groups continue to demand that undocumented foreigners leave South Africa, setting June 30 as their deadline.

In an address to the nation on Sunday, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa announced a series of measures aimed at strengthening action against illegal migration. At the same time, he urged citizens not to take matters into their own hands.

"There was "no space for xenophobia, racism, sexism, Afrophobia or any other forms of intolerance" in the country," Ramaphosa said.

Zimbabwe has already begun bringing home some of its citizens. A group of 74 Zimbabweans arrived back in the country on Sunday after being transported from Mossel Bay through arrangements made by Harare. Some of those returning, including families with young children, said they left the Western Cape because they feared for their safety.

Ghana has also stepped up evacuation efforts. At the end of last month, the country organised a repatriation flight from Johannesburg carrying nearly 300 citizens. A further group of about 680 people arrived in Accra over the weekend.

However, differing accounts of the situation have led to diplomatic tensions between South Africa and Ghana.

On Saturday, South African Foreign Minister Ronald Lamola accused his Ghanaian counterpart of spreading misinformation regarding xenophobia in South Africa. In a post on X, Lamola linked to an interview given by Ghana's Foreign Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa and described the comments as "deeply disappointing".

During the interview with Joy News, Ablakwa praised Ghanaians for supporting fellow citizens affected by the unrest. He also referred to reports that foreigners had been killed in attacks in South Africa and renewed calls for the African Union to investigate the situation.

Lamola disputed some of the claims, rejecting reports that two Nigerians and five Mozambicans had died in separate attacks. He also challenged assertions that several Ghanaians were receiving treatment in South African hospitals after being assaulted.

Responding to those claims, Lamola said his government had "no information of that nature whatsoever".

Ablakwa further revealed that Ghana had requested compensation from South Africa for citizens who were repatriated after leaving property behind.

As part of the new measures announced by Ramaphosa, South Africa plans to accelerate the deportation of undocumented migrants. Deputy Home Affairs Minister Njabulo Nzuza told Radio 702 that the government is also exploring the possibility of asking receiving countries to contribute towards deportation costs.

Meanwhile, Nigeria has delayed the first evacuation flight that was scheduled to transport 270 citizens home on Monday.

Nigeria's foreign affairs spokesperson Kimiebi Imomotimi Ebienfa said the evacuation "has been rescheduled for Wednesday... due to unforeseen logistical considerations".

Authorities in Abuja say more than 500 Nigerians have already been screened and cleared for return as part of the government's response to the anti-migrant tensions.

President Bola Tinubu has approved a total of five evacuation flights, while the screening and registration process for affected Nigerians has been extended until Wednesday as officials continue processing applications.