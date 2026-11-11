Cable cars to give Rift Valley viewpoint a new tourism identity

Motorists travelling along the Nairobi-Nakuru highway could soon witness a dramatic change at the Great Rift Valley Viewpoint, with the government planning to introduce cable cars, hotels and upgraded shopping facilities as part of a major redevelopment of the iconic site.

The proposed project seeks to turn the popular roadside attraction into a fully fledged tourism destination, giving visitors an opportunity to experience the escarpment from above while opening up new investment and business opportunities in the area.

Transport Cabinet Secretary Davis Chirchir said the planned cable car network would link the A8 highway corridor to the A8 South, creating a new connection across the escarpment and offering tourists a different way to explore the spectacular landscape.

Chirchir made the announcement during an inspection of the ongoing Rironi-Mau Summit highway construction, saying the government was keen to unlock the area's tourism potential through improved facilities and a fresh development plan.

“It will be world-class, with cable cars connecting the A8, the corridor which we are in now, to the A8 South, the escarpment corridor. It will be a magnificent tourism site,” he said.

The redevelopment will also involve setting up modern curio shops to accommodate traders selling souvenirs and other locally made products. The government is further looking to bring in private investors to establish hotels, with the aim of making the viewpoint more than just a brief stop for motorists.

Chirchir said the additional facilities would give visitors more reasons to spend time at the attraction, creating an environment where tourism and commercial activities can thrive together.

“We are going to do curio shops that will encourage tourists to stop and want to spend time. We will probably get investors putting up hotels,” Chirchir said.

He said the government intended to build on the natural appeal of the escarpment by investing in facilities that would allow more people to enjoy the landscape and make the site a recognised tourism destination.

“We are going to leverage on the God-given tourist attraction of the Rift Valley, and so we are going to do a lot of work at that viewpoint.”

However, the proposed changes will also address shortcomings identified at the existing facility, particularly concerns over how the viewpoint was designed and the safety of visitors.

The CS said the current arrangement did not adequately address safety requirements, making improvements necessary as the government prepares to give the site a new look.

“At the moment, the viewpoint is a good place, but the safety aspect of the design and the way it has been developed is not properly done,” he said.

Under the proposed plan, cable cars will provide transport through suspended passenger cabins attached to strong overhead steel cables and operated using a motorised system.

The technology is commonly used in mountainous areas and across valleys, allowing people to move between different points without the need to construct roads along difficult terrain. For tourists, the system offers an opportunity to enjoy elevated views of the surrounding landscape while travelling between destinations.

The announcement comes against the backdrop of disruptions caused by the ongoing expansion of the Rironi-Mau Summit highway, which has affected traders who had established businesses around the viewpoint.

For years, the area has provided a trading ground for small-scale businesses targeting tourists and travellers who stop to take photographs, enjoy the scenery and purchase souvenirs.

However, the road construction works have led to the demolition of the traditional curio shops, leaving traders without the business spaces they had relied on for their livelihoods.

Those affected sold a range of locally made products, including wood carvings, soapstone items, Maasai shukas, beads and other souvenirs popular with visitors.

The traders have expressed concern over the loss of their premises and have been calling for an opportunity to resume business once construction is completed.

The proposed establishment of modern curio shops could provide a fresh opportunity for the affected traders to return to the area, although the government has not provided further details on how the new facilities will be allocated.

The planned investment in hotels, shopping facilities and cable cars is expected to give the viewpoint a broader tourism and commercial role, while addressing the existing safety concerns.