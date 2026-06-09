Tribunal sets June 18 ruling date in Sifuna-ODM disciplinary dispute

Corridors of Justice · Bradley Bosire ·
In Summary

The case revolves around claims that the party moved to sanction him without giving him a fair hearing, while ODM maintains the process is still active within its internal structures.

The Political Parties Disputes Tribunal has set June 18, 2026, as the date it will deliver its ruling in a dispute brought by Edwin Sifuna over disciplinary action initiated against him by the Orange Democratic Movement.

The case revolves around claims that the party moved to sanction him without giving him a fair hearing, while ODM maintains the process is still active within its internal structures.

Through Senior Counsel Isaac Okero, Sifuna told the Tribunal that the party’s National Executive Committee acted against both its own constitution and the Fair Administrative Action Act when it met on February 11, 2026, and resolved to remove him without first hearing his side.

He argued that the decision was taken without following proper procedure and denied him a chance to respond.

ODM opposed the case and urged the Tribunal to dismiss it, arguing that the matter should remain within the party because internal disciplinary mechanisms have not been completed. Lawyer Ken Amondi, representing ODM, said the dispute is still being handled by a disciplinary panel set up by the party.

"The complaint is premature because the disciplinary process is ongoing and can be dealt with by the panel established by the ODM Party," he submitted.

Advocate Sam Makori supported ODM’s position, saying the Tribunal should not intervene while the party’s internal processes are still running. He argued that stepping in at this stage would interfere with party discipline structures.

"The ODM Party must be given room to exhaust its internal mechanisms," Makori argued.

Senior Counsel T.J. Kajwang also urged the Tribunal to allow political parties space to manage their internal disciplinary matters without external interference.

"The Tribunal must give latitude and breathing space to political parties in disciplinary proceedings so that political parties are built as institutions," Kajwang submitted.

ODM maintained that Sifuna’s complaint should therefore be dismissed on the grounds that the internal disciplinary process is still ongoing and has not been concluded.

After hearing submissions from all parties, the Tribunal reserved its ruling for June 18, 2026.

Tags

Edwin Sifuna Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) National Executive Committee party discipline Political Parties Disputes Tribunal tribunal ruling Fair Administrative Action Act internal dispute resolution

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