Senators raise health fears over Bomet water projects, issue 30-day ultimatum

A Senate committee has raised fresh concerns over the safety and management of climate resilience water projects in Bomet County, with lawmakers questioning whether water supplied to households under the Financing Locally-Led Climate Action (FLLoCA) Programme meets basic health standards before consumption.

The Senate Committee on Lands, Environment and Natural Resources, led by Senator Mohammed Faki, held a meeting with Bomet Governor Hillary Barchok and county officials to assess progress on FLLoCA-funded projects, with water supply interventions taking centre stage during the discussions.

Lawmakers focused heavily on the treatment of water being distributed to residents, warning that failure to properly treat it could expose communities to health risks. Kirinyaga Senator James Murango sought clear assurances on the safety of the water reaching households, raising concern over possible exposure to untreated supplies.

“Water supplied to our people must meet the required health standards. What measures have been put in place to ensure that residents are consuming safe water?” questioned Murango.

Governor Barchok acknowledged the concerns raised by the committee but explained that adding a full water treatment system would require funding beyond the county’s current capacity.

However, committee chair Senator Faki rejected the explanation, insisting that simple and low-cost measures could still be used to protect public health.

“Buying chlorine is not expensive. The safety of residents must remain a priority, and the county should explore practical ways of ensuring that water supplied to the public is treated,” said Sen. Faki.

Governor Barchok maintained that the county was already supplying clean water and assured the committee that action would be taken to address the concerns raised.

“We have taken note of the committee's concerns and will make the necessary arrangements to introduce water treatment measures. At the moment, the water being supplied is clean and safe for use by our residents,” the Governor told the committee.

Beyond water safety, senators also questioned the management structure of the project, particularly why it had been placed under Bomet Water Company instead of being directly run by local communities as outlined in programme guidelines.

“Why was the project handed over to Bomet Water Company instead of the residents, who are expected to take ownership of such projects?” asked Senator Ogolla.

In response, Governor Barchok defended the decision, saying it was made to strengthen efficiency and ensure long-term sustainability of the project.

“The move was purely for management purposes. We felt that Bomet Water Company was best placed to run and sustain the project while ensuring uninterrupted service delivery to residents,” said the Governor.

After hearing from both sides, the committee directed the county government to complete the project within 30 days and return with a progress report showing compliance with the recommendations issued.

Senator Faki stressed the need for accountability in all FLLoCA-funded projects, saying the committee would continue to closely monitor implementation to ensure public funds deliver value to residents.