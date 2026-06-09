Armed suspect arrested after police chase from Majengo to Eastleigh

A police operation in Nairobi’s Eastleigh area on June 8, 2026 ended with the arrest of an armed suspect after officers tracked him through several neighbourhoods following a pursuit that began in Majengo and concluded near Madina Mall Roundabout.

The suspect was found with a homemade firearm and a knife, according to police, who say he is linked to earlier cases of violent crime, including stabbing and phone snatching incidents. He is currently in custody awaiting court appearance as investigations continue.

The National Police Service said the arrest happened during routine patrols along Lamu Road in Majengo, where officers encountered a man they described as a known offender.

The National Police Service explained the sequence of events in a statement, saying:

“Yesterday, police officers on patrol duties along Lamu Road in the Majengo area of Nairobi encountered a notorious suspect known by the aliases ‘Kanyundo’ and ‘Rashid Abdalla’. Upon noticing the officers, the suspect immediately fled, prompting a determined pursuit by the patrol team,” the NPS said in a statement.

The suspect’s escape attempt triggered a chase that moved through different parts of the city, with officers closely following him as he headed towards California area before being cornered in Eastleigh.

“The suspect attempted to escape towards the California area as officers gave chase. The officers eventually caught up with him at the Madina Mall Roundabout in Eastleigh, where he was successfully arrested. A thorough search conducted upon arrest led to the recovery of a homemade firearm and a knife,” the statement added.

Police further said initial investigations show the suspect is well known to security agencies and has a history of criminal activity in Shauri Moyo.

“Preliminary inquiries established that he is a well-known and notorious criminal with a history of involvement in serious criminal activities within the Shauri Moyo area. Records indicate previous cases linked to the suspect, including incidents of stabbing and phone snatching—crimes that have caused concern among residents and contributed to insecurity within the locality,” the NPS explained.

The suspect remains in custody as detectives prepare charges linked to the offences under investigation.

Police said the arrest is part of ongoing efforts to boost patrols and intelligence-led operations aimed at curbing crime in the city and improving public safety.

Members of the public have also been encouraged to report suspicious activity through police stations and official communication channels to support crime prevention efforts.