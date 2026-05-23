TSC appoints Sharon Kisire as Vice Chairperson in leadership change

Education and Career · Maureen Kinyanjui ·
TSC appoints Sharon Kisire as Vice Chairperson in leadership change
Teachers Service Commission new Vice Chairperson, Sharon Kisire.
In Summary

The Commission also acknowledged the exit of Leila Ali Abdi, noting that her service as Vice Chairperson had officially come to an end upon completion of her term.

The Teachers Service Commission (TSC) has named Sharon J. Kisire as its new Vice Chairperson, marking a leadership change at the top of the Commission’s governing structure as she takes over from Leila Ali Abdi whose term has ended.

In a statement released on Saturday, May 23, 2026, through its official X account, the Commission confirmed that Kisire’s appointment took effect on May 21, 2026.

“The Teachers Service Commission (TSC) has announced the appointment of CS Sharon J. Kisire, MBS, as the new TSC Vice Chairperson, effective from 21st May 2026. She takes over following the completion of the tenure of Ms. Leila Ali Abdi, MBS,” TSC stated.

The announcement signals a transition in leadership within the Commission, which is responsible for managing teachers and overseeing education standards across the country.

TSC also acknowledged the exit of Leila Ali Abdi, noting that her service as Vice Chairperson had officially come to an end upon completion of her term.

The Commission noted that her time in office formed part of its broader institutional work in strengthening governance and supporting education reforms across the sector.

It also extended goodwill to the incoming Vice Chairperson as she assumes office, calling on stakeholders in the education sector to support her in the new role.

“Join us in wishing CS Sharon J. Kisire all the best in her new leadership role,” the statement read.

According to information drawn from her LinkedIn profile, Kisire brings with her extensive experience in human resource management and leadership drawn from both private and public sector roles as well as consulting work.

She has previously served in senior positions at Kenya Pipeline Company, Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS), National Oil Corporation, and Safaricom.

Kisire is a Certified Secretary under the Kenya Accountants and Secretaries National Examinations Board (KASNEB) and a Certified Governance Auditor under the Institute of Certified Secretaries. She holds a Bachelor’s degree and a Master’s degree in Sociology from Kenyatta University, and also has a Diploma in Human Resource Management.

Before her appointment, she was serving as Head of HR Consulting at Powerhouse HR Consulting, LLC.

Her appointment comes as the Commission continues with reforms aimed at improving teacher welfare, recruitment, and deployment across the country.

It also follows recent government focus on teacher staffing, including a directive by President William Ruto ordering the recruitment of 1,800 teachers from northern Kenya as part of affirmative action to address long-standing gaps in education staffing.

Speaking in Banisa, Mandera County, on Saturday, April 18, 2026, the president also announced plans to immediately employ 100 teachers for the area to prevent shortages in schools at the start of the new term.

He linked the initiative to historical inequalities in teacher distribution, saying learners in northern Kenya had often been disadvantaged whenever teachers from other regions left their posts.

“Na kwa sababu elimu ni ya muhimu, tayari nisha kubaliana na Mheshimiwa ya kwamba tutaajiri walimu mia moja mpya hapa Banisa. Walimu ngapi? Mia moja,” Ruto said.

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Teachers Service Commission Sharon Kisire institutional work

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