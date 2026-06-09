Kindiki announces new school safety drive after deadly disturbances

The Government has announced a series of measures aimed at addressing recent cases of unrest in senior schools that have led to loss of lives, destruction of property and disruption of learning activities across the country.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, Deputy President Kithure Kindiki said the incidents, while concerning, have affected only a small fraction of Kenya’s schools.

He noted that out of approximately 9,500 schools nationwide, including 3,200 boarding institutions, fewer than 200 have experienced unrest.

“The Government is taking measures to address the recent cases of unrest in a few senior schools that have resulted in loss of lives, destruction of property and disruption of learning activities,” the statement said.

The Deputy President further indicated that several of the schools that had been temporarily closed due to the disturbances have since reopened, allowing learning to resume.

“Out of 9,500 schools countrywide, of which 3,200 are boarding schools, less than 200 schools have been affected and some of the schools that had been closed have reopened and learning resumed,” the statement noted.

Despite the limited number of affected institutions, the Government said it is strengthening efforts to enhance school safety and ensure strict enforcement of existing regulations.

The interventions are intended to prevent further disruptions and safeguard students, staff and school property.

“The Government is taking steps to streamline school safety and enforcement of existing regulations to address cases of disruption of learning activities,” the statement added.

As part of the response, the Ministry of Education has been directed to develop a mechanism for stakeholder engagement and formulate proposals aimed at improving service delivery in schools while enhancing the safety of school communities.

The planned measures are expected to address immediate concerns as well as provide medium- and long-term solutions to recurring incidents of unrest.

The Deputy President also confirmed that he received a status update on the safety and security situation in schools, including measures being undertaken to mitigate the challenges in the immediate, short-term and long-term.

The meeting was attended by Cabinet Secretary for Education Julius Ogamba, Principal Secretary for Basic Education Julius Bitok, Principal Secretary for Higher Education and Research Beatrice Inyangala, Principal Secretary for Technical and Vocational Education and Training Esther Muoria, alongside other senior officials from the Ministry of Education.