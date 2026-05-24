Suspect killed after opening fire on Secret Service near White House

The suspect in a shooting near the White House was killed in an exchange of fire with Secret Service agents on Saturday evening, officials have confirmed.

BBC's US media partner CBS has named the suspect as Nasire Best, a 21-year-old man who was known to the Secret Service and had a documented history of mental health problems.

The US Secret Service has said that one bystander was also wounded in the shooting, but did not provide any further details on their condition. No officers were injured in the attack, the Secret Service has confirmed.

The shooting remains under investigation, and road closures around the White House will likely stay in place overnight.

The incident occurred outside the White House at 17th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue NW near the Eisenhower Executive Office Building, the Secret Service has said. They told CBS that between 10 and 20 gunshots were fired.

The Secret Service said a man pulled a gun from his bag and began firing shortly before 18:00 (23:00 GMT), on Saturday. Secret Service police returned fire, hitting the suspect who was later pronounced dead at hospital.

CBS later identified that person as Nasire Best.

A source told the outlet that Best, 21, had been arrested in July 2025 after he tried to access the White House, and he was subsequently sent to a psychiatric facility.

The Secret Service has also confirmed that one bystander was wounded by gunfire, and taken to hospital. No updates have been provided on that person's condition.

President Donald Trump was in residence at the White House the time at the time of the shooting, and is yet to offer any comment on Saturday night's events.

A White House official told CBS that he has been briefed on the shooting.

It comes a month after a gunman opened fire at the White House Correspondents' Dinner.

After the shots were heard, reporters at the White House were rushed into a briefing room. Some had been filming when the incident occurred, and shots could be heard in the distance as they spoke to camera.

Footage shared by ABC News correspondent Selina Wang showed her taking cover as a volley of shots could be heard across the White House's north lawn.

"We were told to sprint to the press briefing room where we are holding now," Wang wrote on X.

CBS News White House associate producer Emma Nicholson said in a social media post that a news crew was preparing to record when they heard what sounded like multiple gunshots and "ducked to the ground".

Nicholson said they were then ushered into the White House shortly afterwards.