Ruto pushes Kenya-Norway Maritime deal as firms pledge 1,000 jobs for seafarers

President William Ruto is seeking to strengthen Kenya’s partnership with Norway in the maritime and blue economy sectors, with talks focused on investment, skills development, green shipping and the creation of jobs for Kenyan seafarers.

The discussions, held during his engagements in Oslo, are also aimed at expanding trade opportunities, improving port connectivity and opening up new areas of cooperation in fisheries, shipping and port development.

In a statement shared on his X account on Tuesday, Ruto said Kenya and Norway are working to unlock opportunities across the maritime industry while building skills and creating employment for Kenyans.

“We are advancing Kenya’s maritime and blue economy agenda through cooperation with Norway, exploring opportunities for investment, knowledge exchange, skills development, technology transfer, and job creation across the maritime economy, including opportunities for Kenyan maritime professionals and seafarers to work with established Norwegian maritime companies,” he stated.

The president said the two countries are also exploring ways to improve trade links and strengthen shipping networks between their ports.

“We are also exploring new shipping routes to boost trade, strengthen supply chain resilience, enhance connectivity between the ports of Mombasa and Lamu and Norwegian ports, and expand our shipbuilding capacity,” he added.

Ruto noted that part of the discussions involved increasing cooperation in areas such as fisheries, ocean sustainability and climate-friendly shipping practices.

He said he met officials from the Norwegian Shipowners’ Association, where further talks focused on growing the blue economy while supporting global efforts to make maritime transport cleaner and more sustainable.

“Met with the Norwegian Shipowners’ Association in Oslo, Norway, where we further discussed opportunities in the blue economy and fisheries sector, as well as cooperation on green shipping, ocean sustainability and decarbonisation, including the development of green trade corridors between Kenya and Norway to support trade, skills development and the energy transition,” he stated.

A major outcome of the engagement was a commitment by Norwegian shipping companies to increase employment opportunities for Kenyan seafarers in the international maritime industry.

“We also welcome the commitment by Wilhelmsen Ship Management and other Norwegian shipping companies to employ 1,000 Kenyan seafarers by 2030, including 120 by the end of this year,” he stated.

The planned partnership is expected to support Kenya’s efforts to grow its blue economy through investment, training and access to international labour markets.

Kenya has been expanding its maritime sector through investments in port infrastructure at Mombasa and Lamu, alongside programmes aimed at training seafarers and marine engineers. The latest engagement with Norway is expected to boost capacity building and create more opportunities for skilled Kenyan workers in the maritime industry.

The blue economy remains a key part of Kenya’s economic diversification plans, with the government seeking to grow ocean-based sectors such as shipping, fisheries and offshore services.