WHO calls for ceasefire as Ebola outbreak spreads in conflict-hit eastern DRC

An urgent call for peace has been issued in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo as health authorities race to contain an Ebola outbreak that is spreading amid active fighting, displacement, and growing pressure on fragile health systems.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has urged armed groups operating in the region, including CODECO, ADF, M23 rebels, and CPR fighters, to immediately stop hostilities and allow humanitarian access as the outbreak worsens and medical response teams struggle to reach affected communities.

Health officials warn that the situation in eastern DRC is becoming a deadly overlap of insecurity and disease, describing it as a “catastrophic collision of disease and conflict,” while also noting that the outbreak is “outpacing the response” in one of the most unstable areas in the region.

The World Health Organization says the outbreak involves the Ebola Bundibugyo strain, which “has no approved vaccine nor treatment,” raising concern among health workers trying to limit infections in communities already affected by violence and displacement.

According to WHO, the success of containment efforts now depends on access to affected areas, with officials stressing that “stopping this Ebola transmission depends entirely on humanitarian access.”

However, the agency warns that ongoing fighting is making the situation worse, noting that “ongoing clashes are driving mass displacement, pushing exposed contacts into overcrowded camps and severing critical containment corridors.”

The conflict in eastern DRC, involving armed groups such as CODECO, the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF), M23 rebels, and the Convention for the Popular Revolution (CPR), continues to limit movement and disrupt health operations, leaving many communities cut off from medical support.

Health responders in Ituri province are operating in highly dangerous conditions, with WHO stating that “Frontline workers are risking everything, while attacks on health facilities make tracking cases and their contacts nearly impossible.”

Public health teams say Ebola control relies on quick isolation of patients, tracing contacts, and building trust within communities, but these efforts are being weakened by insecurity and fear.

“We cannot build community trust or isolate the sick while bombs are falling,” the agency stated.

WHO has now called for all fighting parties to stop violence to allow medical teams to work safely and reach affected populations without delay. “We urge all warring parties to agree to an immediate ceasefire to contain this outbreak. To allow us safe and sustained access for medical teams,” the statement added.

The organization further appealed for human life to be placed above conflict, saying: “We plea to prioritise human survival above everything else.”

Eastern DRC has faced repeated Ebola outbreaks over the years, often worsened by insecurity, population movement, and attacks on health facilities, making containment efforts more difficult each time.

Health officials also warn that crowded displacement camps and limited health services are increasing the risk of further spread, especially as families continue to move away from active conflict zones.

With response teams stretched and access still limited, WHO says the outbreak could escalate further unless security conditions improve and humanitarian access is restored quickly.

The statement reflects growing global concern over the combined pressure of armed conflict and disease outbreaks in eastern DRC, where millions continue to face displacement, hunger, and limited healthcare.

As emergency operations continue, health agencies warn that without immediate calm on the ground, efforts to contain Ebola may fall behind the speed of transmission.