Duale urges vigilance on Ebola as he blends Eid message with political remarks in Nairobi

Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale used the Eid-ul-Adha celebrations in Nairobi to issue a strong public warning on Ebola preparedness, urging Kenyans to take personal responsibility in preventing the spread of the disease while reaffirming that government systems are fully on alert, especially along the western border.

Speaking during Eid prayers at Sir Ali Muslim Club in Nairobi on Wednesday, Duale blended health guidance, religious reflection, and political remarks in a speech that touched on national safety, cross-border disease control, and unity among Kenyans.

He said the country remains alert and prepared at key entry points but insisted that citizens must also play their part in preventing infections.

Duale directed his caution message to communities living near the Kenya–Uganda border, noting that the risk of cross-border transmission remains high due to ongoing Ebola outbreaks in neighbouring countries.

He stressed that vigilance was essential as authorities continue to monitor movement across border regions.

“I urge residents, especially those along the border with Uganda, to treat the cautionary advisories from the Ministry of Health with utmost seriousness and to adhere to all guidelines issued.”

His remarks come at a time when Ebola outbreaks have been reported in Uganda and the Democratic Republic of Congo, with more than 900 suspected cases and over 200 deaths recorded in combined updates linked to the World Health Organization.

In parts of eastern DRC, particularly Ituri province, transmission has been associated with the Bundibugyo strain, which has no approved vaccine or treatment.

Uganda has also reported imported cases linked to movement across borders, prompting intensified surveillance, contact tracing, screening, and isolation measures.

Duale said government agencies are closely tracking the situation and maintaining high alert systems at border points and in high-risk counties.

He added that response teams remain on standby to contain any possible spread while reinforcing monitoring systems in vulnerable areas.

Beyond the health warning, the Cabinet Secretary also used the religious gathering to reflect on the meaning of Eid-ul-Adha, describing it as a celebration rooted in the values of faith, sacrifice, and charity.

He reminded worshippers of the story of Prophet Ibrahim and encouraged acts of kindness during the festive period.

He further called on Muslims and all Kenyans to support the less fortunate and promote unity across communities during the season of sacrifice.

“I urged the Muslim faithful to embrace the spirit of Eid by extending generosity to the less fortunate in society, calling on all Kenyans to share in the season of sacrifice without viewing one another through the lenses of tribe or religion,” he said.

Duale also turned his attention to governance and politics, defending ongoing reforms under the current administration and citing changes affecting public systems, including identification processes that he said were aimed at improving service delivery.

In a direct response to former President Uhuru Kenyatta, Duale referred to recent remarks in which Kenyatta warned about rising political division, weakening institutions, and reduced national cohesion.

Kenyatta had cautioned that the country risked sliding into deeper political intolerance if leaders fail to uphold constitutional values.

Duale rejected the remarks and accused the former head of state of interfering with current affairs, saying, “Don’t lecture us,” as he defended the government’s reform agenda.

He also urged leaders from across the political divide to focus on unity and avoid statements that could divide the country.

According to him, national cohesion remains central to stability and development.

“I also called on leaders across the country to prioritize and preach national unity, stressing that cohesion is essential for the country's stability and progress,” he said.

He closed his address by extending Eid greetings to worshippers, saying “Eid Mubarak. Kullu-Am-Wa-Antum-Bikhair,” as Muslims in Nairobi and other parts of the country marked the holiday with prayers and celebrations.