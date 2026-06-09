KMTC advertises 76 Lecturer II vacancies across eight medical training fields

The Kenya Medical Training College has opened recruitment for dozens of teaching positions in a move aimed at boosting the training of health professionals across key medical fields in the country, with 76 Lecturer II vacancies now up for grabs across eight disciplines.

In the announcement made on Tuesday, the institution said it is seeking qualified professionals to strengthen training capacity in areas such as nursing, community health, emergency response, and mortuary science. All applications must be submitted online, with the college making it clear that no manual submissions will be accepted, and the deadline set for June 30, 2026.

The state corporation, which operates under the Ministry of Health, said it is targeting candidates who are competent, result-oriented, knowledgeable, dynamic, visionary, and experienced to fill the available posts at Lecturer II level, graded KMTC 8.

According to the advertisement, the largest share of the vacancies is in Nursing, which has 30 openings for lecturers. The remaining positions are spread across other specialised areas, including five lecturers in Emergency Medical Technician, 10 in Community Health, eight in Orthopaedic Trauma and Medicine, five in Health Insurance, five in Medical Engineering, five in Orthopaedic Technology, and eight in Mortuary Science.

“The Kenya Medical Training College (KMTC) is a State Corporation established by an Act of Parliament and falls under the Ministry of Health. Founded in 1927, the College is entrusted with the role of training various disciplines in the health sector, conducting research and consultancy,” the notice stated.

The college added that detailed job descriptions and requirements for each position have been uploaded on its official recruitment portal and website, where applicants are expected to complete the submission process.

Applicants have been instructed to apply strictly through the KMTC online system, with the institution emphasizing that no hard-copy applications will be received under any circumstances.

Successful candidates will be required to comply with Chapter Six of the Constitution before appointment, which involves presenting clearance documents from the Kenya Revenue Authority, Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission, Higher Education Loans Board, Credit Reference Bureau, and a valid Certificate of Good Conduct from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations.

The institution also warned applicants against giving false or misleading information during the application process. It further stressed that accuracy in academic and professional details is mandatory.

“Applicants should provide all the details requested for in the advertisement. It is an offence to include incorrect information in the application. Details of academic and professional certificates not obtained by the closure of the advert should not be included,” the notice stated.

KMTC also noted that shortlisted candidates will be required to present original identification documents, academic certificates, professional certificates and transcripts during interviews.

The college described itself as an equal opportunity employer committed to affirmative action and encouraged applications from youth, women, persons with disabilities, and minorities who meet the set requirements.

It further cautioned that only shortlisted candidates will be contacted and warned that any form of canvassing will lead to automatic disqualification.