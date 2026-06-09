Police fire tear gas as Nanyuki protests escalate over Ebola facility plan at Laikipia Air Base

Police fired tear gas in Nanyuki on Tuesday as protests intensified over a proposed U.S.-funded Ebola quarantine facility at Laikipia Air Base.

Demonstrators carrying placards and twigs marched through parts of the town, forcing businesses to close and leaving some areas deserted amid growing tension and uncertainty.

The protests are linked to plans to establish a 50-bed Ebola isolation unit at the military base, a project approved by the government in May and funded through approximately Sh1.68 billion (USD 13 million) in U.S. aid following Ebola outbreaks in the Democratic Republic of Congo and Uganda.

Despite the use of tear gas and heightened tensions, no injuries had been confirmed at the time of publication.

The latest demonstrations come a week after earlier protests over the project turned deadly, deepening concerns among residents over safety and the facility's planned location.

The planned facility is intended to isolate American citizens exposed to the virus while serving across Africa, but it has triggered strong public opposition in Nanyuki, with residents citing concerns over safety, transparency, and the location of the project within a military installation.

Residents had taken to the streets after spotting U.S. military planes landing despite a court-ordered halt issued over the project, prompting a forceful response from police.

During those earlier clashes, security forces used tear gas, and reports indicated that two protesters were shot dead while 31 others were arrested. The incident deepened tensions in the area and intensified calls for accountability over the project.

Those earlier arrested during the protests were later released on bail and vowed to continue demonstrations unless the project is permanently abandoned.

Following the violence, the High Court ordered the government to release confidential documents relating to the agreement surrounding the facility.

Additionally, Health CS, Aden Duale, defended the proposed facility in Laikipia, saying it forms part of a broader national preparedness strategy to strengthen Kenya’s capacity to respond to infectious disease outbreaks.

Duale maintained that the facility was not being established exclusively for American citizens, but would serve both Kenyans and foreigners in the event of an outbreak.

The Health CS also sought to allay public fears by stating that the centre would be managed under Kenyan authority, including the Kenya Defence Forces, and would enhance the country’s laboratory systems, surveillance capabilities, emergency response mechanisms, and healthcare infrastructure.

He further emphasized that Kenya had not recorded any confirmed Ebola cases and that the project was aimed at improving national and regional health security amid outbreaks in neighbouring countries.

As the situation remains fluid, police continue to maintain a strong security presence in Nanyuki while residents sustain their opposition to the proposed Ebola quarantine facility.