Doctors’ groups call for tighter hospital security after assault on healthcare workers in Muthaiga

Kenya Dental Association (KDA) and the Kenya Association of Paediatric Dentists (KAPD) have condemned an assault on healthcare workers at Gertrude’s Children’s Hospital, Muthaiga branch in Nairobi involving relatives of a minor patient, saying the incident disrupted services and left staff injured and distressed.

The incident, which occurred on June 5, 2026, is said to have targeted a paediatric dentist, theatre staff, and members of the nursing team while they were attending to their duties at the facility.

In a joint statement signed by KDA President Dr Kahura Mundia and KAPD Chairperson Dr Nduguyu Kerre, the two organisations described the episode as a serious breach of safety within a healthcare setting.

They stated that they “strongly condemn the assault, intimidation, and threats directed at a paediatric dentist, theatre staff, and members of the nursing team at Gertrude's Children's Hospital Muthaiga Branch by relatives of a minor patient scheduled for dental treatment on June 5, 2026.”

The associations said the attack resulted in both physical and psychological harm to the affected staff and interfered with normal hospital operations, affecting service delivery at the facility.

They further warned that any form of violence against healthcare workers is unacceptable, stressing that disagreements or dissatisfaction should never turn into attacks on professionals carrying out their duties.

KDA and KAPD noted that such incidents put healthcare systems at risk and may compromise the quality and continuity of patient care if not addressed firmly.

The two bodies also expressed support for the affected staff, commending their professionalism despite what they described as a difficult and stressful situation.

They urged hospitals across the country to take stronger measures to ensure safety within medical facilities, saying both patients and staff must operate in secure environments at all times.

The associations called on law enforcement agencies to take swift action and ensure those responsible are held accountable. They stated that “We call upon law enforcement agencies to conduct thorough investigations and ensure that all persons responsible are prosecuted in accordance with the law.”

They further urged institutions to strengthen internal security systems and improve response mechanisms to prevent similar incidents in future.

The statement also stressed that “healthcare workers deserve respect, dignity, and protection,” adding that hospitals must remain safe spaces for care and treatment.

KDA and KAPD reaffirmed their commitment to advocating for safer working conditions within Kenya’s health sector, amid growing concern over increasing cases of violence against medical personnel.