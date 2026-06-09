Kindiki says government ready to respond to Ebola, warns against disease politicization

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki says the government is alert and ready to handle any reported case of Ebola virus in the country, warning against politicization of preventive measures being rolled out.

The DP said adequate resources have been allocated for the measures that include thorough surveillance in all entry points, establishment of isolation and treatment centres, acquisition of requisite equipment and personnel training.

“We have set aside enough resources to make sure we satisfactorily manage the situation. Our response capacity is being upscaled. The Ministry of Health has received the full government support to protect our people from this dangerous disease,” DP said.

The Second in Command on Tuesday engaged Ministry of Health officials led by Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale at Harambee House Annex Office, Nairobi, on the status of the Ebola response preparations.

“The government, through the Ministry, is making every effort to ensure we prevent an occurrence of Ebola in our country. We are doing this in collaboration with regional and international partners, including WHO, the Africa CDC and US CDC, and other partners,” DP added.

Kenya has not reported an Ebola infection, and all the 64 cases tested so far turned out negative.

Nonetheless, the DP said the country is on high alert, asking Kenyans not to panic but be on the lookout for any suspicious symptoms and present themselves for medical attention in case of such.

“We have heightened surveillance in our points of entry. We are calling on members of the public not to panic but in case of symptoms they feel are unusual, they should get medical attention. We are also encouraging Kenyans to postpone travelling to places where the disease has been reported unless it is really essential,” DP stated.

The DP warned against attempts to politicise the measures to prevent the deadly virus, encouraging the Ministry of Health to press ahead with plans to protect Kenyans from exposure.

“We cannot politicise an epidemic. We don’t want the politicization and sensationalism that some of the members are bringing into a straightforward public health issue like this,” he noted.

So far, 23 isolation and treatment centres have been set up across the country in anticipation of an outbreak. Also, more health professionals are being trained on quick response.

“We have a core number of health professionals who have experience on treatment of this disease. We are building capacity to raise the number,” DP said.

The Deputy President called on the Ministry to ramp up its communication on disease awareness, response preparation and other preventive measures being put in place.

“I assure the members of the public that we are taking measures for infection prevention, control, and provision of necessary operational and logistical support so that in the unlikely event of the occurrence of an incident, it can be taken care of early and quickly,” DP indicated.

Also present were Principal Secretaries Ouma Oluga (Medical Services), Mary Muthoni (Public Health and Professional Standards), Director General for Health Patrick Amoth and senior Ministry officials.