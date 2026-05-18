Adan Abdulla Mohamed appointed new KRA Commissioner General

Former CS Adan Abdulla Mohamed has been appointed the new Commissioner General of the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) for a three-year term starting May 18, 2026, placing him in charge of the country’s tax agency at a time when the government is pushing to increase local revenue collection.

The appointment was contained in a special Kenya Gazette notice dated May 18, 2026, and signed by Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi Ng’ongo.

The notice stated that the appointment was made under Section 11(1) of the Kenya Revenue Authority Act.

“In exercise of the powers conferred by section 11 (1) of the Kenya Revenue Authority Act, the Cabinet Secretary for the National Treasury appoints Adan Abdulla Mohamed to be the Commissioner General of Kenya Revenue Authority, for a period of three (3) years, with effect from the 18th May, 2026,” the notice reads.

Mohamed now assumes leadership of KRA as the authority remains at the centre of government efforts to collect more taxes and support public spending amid rising economic demands.

The tax agency has in recent years faced growing pressure to improve revenue performance as the government seeks to reduce reliance on borrowing and strengthen domestic funding.