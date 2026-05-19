Central Police Station OCS Dishen Angoya arrested for releasing 64 suspects

Central Police Station OCS Dishen Angoya has been arrested following allegations that he unlawfully released 64 suspects detained during Monday’s anti-fuel protests in Nairobi, as investigations into nationwide unrest intensify.

Police allege that the officer is in custody pending arraignment, with internal probes examining the circumstances under which the suspects were freed after being arrested during violent demonstrations that disrupted parts of the capital.

Reports indicate the officer was taken into custody by senior police command as inquiries into potential abuse of office continue.

The arrest comes amid heightened tensions following protests triggered by sharp increases in fuel prices, which have been affecting transport, businesses, and households across the country.

The demonstrations escalated in several counties, including Nairobi, Nakuru, Kajiado, and Kakamega, where clashes between protesters and security officers led to fatalities and injuries.

Interior authorities have confirmed that four people died and at least 30 others were injured during the unrest.

A total of 348 suspects have so far been arrested in connection with the protests, with security agencies warning of firm action against individuals involved in violence and destruction of property.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has also launched parallel investigations into incidents of vandalism, including the burning of a United Democratic Alliance (UDA) politician’s Mazda CX-5 along Thika Road.

Detectives are analysing digital footage circulating online to identify those involved in the attack, which occurred during chaotic scenes that left motorists stranded for hours.

Public transport systems were heavily disrupted on Monday after matatu operators, boda boda riders, motorists, and digital taxi drivers withdrew services in protest against rising fuel costs.

The withdrawal paralysed movement in major towns and cities, compounding pressure on commuters and businesses.

In response to the disruption, the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) held a consultative meeting with public transport stakeholders, after which it announced revised fuel prices for the month.

Under the new review, diesel prices were reduced by Sh10.06 per litre, while kerosene prices increased by Sh38.60 per litre. Super petrol prices remained unchanged for the next 25 days, covering the period from May 19 to June 14, 2026.

In Nairobi, the updated pump prices now stand at Sh232.86 per litre for diesel, sh191.38 for kerosene, and Sh214.25 for super petrol.

The adjustments come amid ongoing debates over taxation, global oil market pressures, and government interventions aimed at stabilising fuel supply and prices.

The protests and subsequent arrests have drawn attention to broader concerns over economic pressure linked to fuel costs.

Transport operators and consumers have expressed frustration over rising expenses, which have been passed down the supply chain, affecting food prices and commuting costs.

Security agencies have described the protests as increasingly organised and have warned against what they term criminal elements taking advantage of demonstrations to engage in violence and destruction of property.

The arrest of the Central Police Station OCS adds a new dimension to ongoing scrutiny of law enforcement conduct during the protests, as investigations continue into policing decisions made during the unrest.

Police argue investigations remain active, with further arrests and disciplinary actions expected as the government seeks to restore order and address the underlying causes of public anger linked to fuel pricing.