Ruto reappoints Uwezo Fund Oversight Board Chair and Advocates Complaints Commissioner

News · David Abonyo ·
Ruto reappoints Uwezo Fund Oversight Board Chair and Advocates Complaints Commissioner
President William Ruto signs into law the Supplementary Appropriations Bill (National Assembly Bill No. 16 of 2026) at State House, Nairobi on April 8,2026. PHORO/PCS
In Summary

The appointments, announced through separate gazette notices dated 22 May 2026, will take effect from 26 May 2026 for Ann Njuguna and 22 May 2026 for Patrick Muriuki.

President William Ruto has re-appointed Ann Wambui Njuguna as the Non-Executive Chairperson of the Uwezo Fund Oversight Board for another three-year term, while Patrick Maina Muriuki has also secured a fresh term as a Commissioner of the Advocates Complaints Commission.

The appointments, announced through separate gazette notices dated 22 May 2026, will take effect from 26 May 2026 for Ann Njuguna and 22 May 2026 for Patrick Muriuki.

“In exercise of the powers conferred” by the relevant laws, President Ruto re-appointed Ms Njuguna to head the Uwezo Fund Oversight Board “for a period of three (3) years,” according to Gazette Notice No. 7400.

In a separate notice, the Head of State also renewed the appointment of Patrick Muriuki as a Commissioner of the Advocates Complaints Commission for a further three years under Section 53(1) of the Advocates Act.

Njuguna has served as Chairperson of the Uwezo Fund Oversight Board since her initial appointment in May 2023, while Mr Muriuki has been a Commissioner of the Advocates Complaints Commission since April 2023.

The Uwezo Fund Oversight Board supervises the implementation and management of the Uwezo Fund, a government initiative established to provide accessible and affordable financing to youth, women and persons living with disabilities.

The fund was created under the Public Finance Management (Uwezo Fund) Regulations, 2014 to support small businesses, create self-employment opportunities and promote community-driven development at the constituency level.

The Advocates Complaints Commission, on the other hand, is a statutory body established under the Advocates Act to investigate complaints of professional misconduct against advocates and law firms in Kenya.

The commission also promotes reconciliation between lawyers and clients, prosecutes disciplinary cases before the Advocates Disciplinary Tribunal and educates the public on advocate-client relations.

According to the Office of the Attorney General, the commission plays a key role in safeguarding professional standards within Kenya’s legal profession and enhancing public confidence in the administration of justice.

The latest re-appointments signal continuity in two state bodies involved in economic empowerment and legal accountability.

Tags

Advocates Complaints Commission gazette notice Advocates Act Uwezo Fund Ann Wambui Njuguna Patrick Maina Muriuki

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