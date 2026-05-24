Out of context! UDA SG Omar clarifies remarks on Mt Kenya leaders

UDA Secretary General Hassan Omar has issued an apology over controversial remarks that sparked backlash from leaders in the Mt Kenya region, saying his comments were “misinterpreted and taken out of context” and were never intended to offend any community.

In a clarification statement issued on Sunday, Omar said he remained committed to “upholding the dignity, rights, and unity of all Kenyans” throughout his public life.

“My comments were never intended to demean, offend, or target any community,” the East African Legislative Assembly (EALA) MP stated.

Omar explained that the remarks were made within the context of his long-standing advocacy on historical land injustices affecting the Coastal region and were “never intended to promote division, hostility, or animosity among communities”.

“Nevertheless, I fully appreciate that some of our brothers and sisters, particularly from the Central Kenya region, may have felt aggrieved by the remarks,” he said.

“To all those who may have been offended, I sincerely regret the misunderstanding and extend my apology,” he added.

The apology follows criticism from political leaders and sections of the public over remarks Omar made on Thursday in Mombasa during the issuance of title deeds to coastal residents by President William Ruto.

During the event, Omar accused some Mt Kenya political leaders of engaging in tribal politics and attempting to undermine President William Ruto’s administration.

He referenced former President Daniel arap Moi while dismissing claims that President Ruto would only serve one term in office.

“You called Moi a passing cloud. Now that Ruto has taken over, you’re saying ‘one term.’ Just like Moi wasn’t a passing cloud, Ruto won’t be either,” Omar said during the address.

He also criticised what he termed as entitlement politics and warned against efforts aimed at destabilising the government.

The remarks triggered sharp reactions from several leaders from the Mt Kenya region, who accused the UDA Secretary General of promoting divisive and ethnic politics.

Among those who condemned the comments were Nakuru Governor Susan Kihika and Kiambaa MP John Njuguna Kawanjiku, who described the remarks as inflammatory and anti-Kikuyu.

The controversy has once again exposed growing political tensions within the Kenya Kwanza coalition amid early succession debates and renewed competition for regional political influence ahead of the 2027 General Election.