PS Fikirini Jacobs urges employers and institutions to empower youth

Principal Secretary for Youth Affairs and the Creative Economy Fikirini Jacobs has called on employers and public institutions to give more opportunities to young people, saying the combination of experience and youthful energy can help transform Kenya’s economy.

Speaking during his thanksgiving service in Ganze, Kilifi County on Sunday, Jacobs urged both the national and county governments to emulate President William Ruto’s approach of trusting and empowering young leaders.

“To all the employee organizations, the appointing authorities of the national and county governments, please follow through the example of His Excellency Doctor William Ruto of believing and trusting in the young people of Kenya,” he said.

The youthful Principal Secretary said while experience remained important in leadership and institutional management, young people also brought innovation, energy and hope needed to drive development.

“We cannot push over the value of experience in organizational work,” he said. “But just as I have said, and just as you said, Your Excellency, in your speech during our swearing-in, that the partnership between the energetic and the experienced can bolster development.”

Jacobs added that collaboration between older and younger generations could help revolutionize the country’s economy and governance systems.

“I believe, Your Excellency, it is the partnership of the experienced elderly combined with the energy and hope that the young people of Kenya bring that can be able to revolutionize economies and a lot more,” he said.

The PS also praised President William Ruto for creating leadership opportunities for young people within government, describing the appointments as a sign of confidence in Kenya’s youth.

Jacobs was nominated by President Ruto in March 2025 during changes made within government that saw several new Principal Secretaries appointed.

Before his nomination, he was widely known as a youth activist and student leader, having served in leadership positions at Pwani University and Maasai Mara University.

He officially assumed office in April 2025, taking over the State Department for Youth Affairs and the Creative Economy from Ismail Maalim Madey.

Jacobs’ remarks come amid growing concerns over unemployment among young people in Kenya. According to World Bank data, Kenya’s youth unemployment rate stood at 15.2 percent in 2025 among people aged between 15 and 24 years.