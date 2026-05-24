Ruto’s Kilifi speech briefly interrupted after man breaches security at podium

News · David Abonyo ·
Ruto’s Kilifi speech briefly interrupted after man breaches security at podium
President William Ruto alongside Principal Secretary for Youth Affairs and the Creative Economy Fikirini Jacobs and Kilifi Governor Gideon Mung'aro in Kilifi on May 24,2026.PHOTO/PCS
In Summary

The incident occurred during the thanksgiving ceremony of Youth Affairs Principal Secretary Fikirini Jacobs in Ganze, Kilifi County, where President Ruto had been addressing congregants and local leaders.

President William Ruto’s speech in Kilifi County was briefly interrupted on Sunday after a young man breached security and rushed towards the podium during a public event attended by hundreds of residents.

The incident occurred during the thanksgiving ceremony of Youth Affairs Principal Secretary Fikirini Jacobs in Ganze, Kilifi County, where President Ruto had been addressing congregants and local leaders.

In dramatic scenes witnessed by attendees and captured on live cameras, the unidentified man managed to bypass layers of presidential security and move towards the podium as the Head of State was delivering his speech.

The unexpected intrusion caused a moment of panic among security personnel, forcing the President to briefly stop speaking as officers swiftly moved in to restrain the man.

During the commotion, President William Ruto appeared visibly startled and nearly lost his footing as the suspect was forcefully subdued near the podium.

Security officers quickly bundled the intruder away from the stage as members of the public watched in shock.

However, amid the tense scenes, the President appeared to urge restraint from his security team after the man had already been subdued.

“Leave that young man alone,” Ruto was heard telling the officers as they escorted the intruder away.

Moments later, the President attempted to calm the crowd and downplay the incident, joking that the young man may have been inspired by the youthful Principal Secretary hosting the event.

“That young man has no problem. I think he learned from Fikirini Jacobs not to miss any opportunity. I will deal with him later,” Ruto said, drawing laughter from sections of the audience.

The latest incident adds to growing concerns over presidential security during public engagements.

In February 2026, another security scare occurred during President Ruto’s tour of Northern Kenya when a man breached security and attempted to approach the President during a NYOTA programme in Wajir County.

The incident prompted Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja to order an immediate investigation into possible security lapses, although authorities maintained that the President’s safety had not been compromised.

Tags

William Ruto Kilifi County Fikirini Jacobs Security breach Youth Affairs Ganze presidential security

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