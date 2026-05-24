IG Kanja orders changes to Ruto’s security team after Kilifi breach

Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja has ordered immediate changes to President William Ruto’s security team and launched a special investigation after a man breached security and reached the Head of State during a public event in Ganze, Kilifi County.

The incident occurred on Sunday during a Thanksgiving ceremony held in honour of Youth Affairs Principal Secretary Fikirini Jacobs. The man bypassed security barriers and made his way to the podium where President Ruto was addressing the crowd, briefly embracing him before officers intervened.

The intrusion forced the President to pause his speech as security personnel quickly removed the man from the stage.

Despite the breach, Ruto urged officers not to mistreat him.

“Leave that young man alone,” the President said as the man was escorted away.

He later sought to reassure the crowd, joking about the incident.

“That young man has no problem. I think he learnt from Fikirini Jacobs not to miss any opportunity. I will deal with him later,” Ruto said, drawing laughter from sections of the audience.

In a statement, IG Kanja described the incident as a serious security lapse and a matter of national concern.

"I have also ordered immediate changes to the security detail responsible for the President’s protection in order to strengthen protocols and seal any existing vulnerabilities," ordered Kanja.

The police chief also announced the formation of a special team to investigate how the breach occurred.

"As the Inspector General of the National Police Service, I have immediately constituted a special investigations team to conduct a swift, thorough, and uncompromising inquiry into how this breach occurred," stated Kanja.

While noting that officers responded swiftly, Kanja said any incident that compromises the President’s safety must be treated with the utmost seriousness.

He further warned members of the public attending events involving the President and other national leaders to strictly follow security procedures.

"I wish to make it clear that all persons attending public events, particularly those involving the President and other national leaders, must strictly adhere to established security procedures and protocols at all times. Any attempt to breach security will be met with the full force of the law," warned Kanja.

The National Police Service said it remains committed to protecting the country's leadership and preventing similar incidents.

The breach has triggered changes within the Presidential Escort Unit, which is led by Senior Assistant Inspector General of Police Noah Maiyo. The unit is responsible for securing the President and his family and is supported by local police during presidential tours across the country.

Saturday’s incident is the latest security scare involving the Head of State.

In February, an unidentified man ran towards President Ruto while he was addressing beneficiaries of the Nyota youth empowerment programme at the Jomo Kenyatta Showground in Mombasa.

As security officers moved to restrain him, Ruto intervened, saying, “Habari yako boss, wachana naye.”

The President then engaged the man, who identified himself as Jeremiah, in a light-hearted exchange that amused the crowd before allowing him to speak.

The latest incident in Kilifi has now prompted a review of presidential security arrangements as investigators seek to establish how the man managed to reach the President despite the heavy security presence.