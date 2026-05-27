KeNHA grants two-week grace period for trucks with expired exemption permits

Kenya National Highways Authority has introduced temporary manual procedures for issuing exemption permits after a system outage disrupted its digital platform, allowing trucks with expired permits to continue using the road network until June 9, 2026. The move is aimed at preventing delays in cargo movement and keeping national highways operational as engineers work to restore the system.

In a public notice dated May 27, 2026, issued by Director General Eng. Luka Kimeli, the authority confirmed that the breakdown had affected the issuance of exemption permits, forcing the agency to roll out interim measures to support transport operators.

To manage new requests during the downtime, KeNHA has introduced manual verification and tagging at inspection stations. The notice stated, “for new applications, vehicle inspectors are to confirm the dimensions, while stations are to tag the vehicles and issue special release documents stating the action to be taken.”

The authority further explained how the tagging process will work while the system remains offline. It stated that “the tags should capture the dimensions and charges payable, and should be closed once transporters obtain their permits when the system is back online.”

For operators of abnormal loads, KeNHA directed that applications will now go through a manual review process handled directly by officials. The notice stated, “abnormal load applicants should send an application email to [email protected] for further advice after review by the superintendents,” introducing a temporary channel for handling such requests.

Despite the disruption, KeNHA emphasized that safety and regulation of road use must continue, noting that the temporary arrangements are meant to avoid congestion and disruptions in supply chains that depend heavily on heavy commercial transport.

The authority also provided alternative communication channels, including complaints lines, a toll-free number, and customer care contacts to support operators seeking clarification during the outage period.

KeNHA said the measures are temporary and will remain in place until the digital system is fully restored, after which normal permit processing will resume. It added that it remains committed to maintaining efficient transport services across the country’s highway network.

The development comes at a time when the transport sector relies heavily on digital systems to regulate axle loads and movement of heavy and oversized cargo, which are critical for protecting road infrastructure and ensuring safety on major routes.