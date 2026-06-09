Prison reforms under strain as budget cuts worsen conditions

More than two decades after major prison reforms were meant to reshape Kenya’s correctional system, officials now say the gains are being rolled back as budget tightening continues to choke funding for key services, raising fresh concern over the state of prisons across the country.

Correctional Services Principal Secretary Salome Beacco told the National Assembly Public Accounts Committee that continued austerity measures by the National Treasury have left prisons struggling with basic operations, while long-term improvement plans have stalled due to lack of development funds. She linked the current conditions directly to reduced allocations meant for infrastructure and welfare upgrades.

At the same time, an Auditor-General report for the 2024/25 financial year by Nancy Gathungu has highlighted worsening conditions in correctional facilities, pointing to overcrowding, ageing infrastructure, and weak service delivery systems that continue to put both inmates and staff at risk.

PS Beacco explained that a large share of the department’s budget is consumed by salaries and medical cover for prison officers, leaving very little for upgrading facilities that are already under pressure.

The department’s allocation for the current financial year stands at Sh38.15 billion, compared to Sh34.39 billion in 2024/25 as captured in the Controller of Budget’s February report.

In the previous financial year, Sh1 billion had been set aside for improving prison conditions, but Dr Beacco said the amount was reduced by Sh300 million, slowing down planned reforms.

Lawmakers expressed concern over the situation, arguing that correctional facilities have been neglected despite their importance in the justice system. Mathioya MP Edwin Mugo said correctional institutions remain overlooked, noting that “we have seen senior political figures landing there”.

Turkana Central MP Joseph Namuar also questioned the state of prisons based on personal accounts, saying: “I was talking to someone who had completed his jail term and he told me that prisons are some of the most horrible places.”

The Auditor-General’s findings further reveal deep structural problems, including continued use of asbestos roofing in some facilities, condemned staff houses, overcrowded wards, lack of perimeter walls, absence of CCTV cameras, leaking roofs, and poor-quality food infested with rodents.

The report further warns that service delivery is being compromised, stating: “In the circumstances,the State Department for Correctional Services is in breach of the law and service delivery in the correctional facilities may be impaired due to poor status of the buildings and infrastructure,”

Specific prisons were also singled out for urgent repairs. At Nanyuki main prison, wards for capital offenders have no ceiling, creating what auditors describe as a serious security threat. Other wards require plastering, flooring, and toilet repairs, while staff housing also needs ceiling installation, floor repairs, and repainting.

In Meru main prison, 10 wards require new roofing, timber works, and iron sheets. Five wards need toilet basin replacements, while about 90 staff houses require refurbishment. The guard room, dispensary, and welfare office also need new roofing and repainting, reflecting widespread decay across the facility system.