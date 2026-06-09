Kenya Power to end walk-in bill payments, digital shift targets June 2027

Kenya Power is preparing to completely retire its over-the-counter payment services within the next two years, marking a decisive shift that will end walk-in bill payments and move all customer transactions to digital platforms by June 2027.

The electricity distributor under Kenya Power says the decision is driven by a sharp rise in online usage, with most of its more than 10 million customers now preferring mobile and web-based services over physical service centres.

Under the rollout plan, service counters in Nyeri, Thika, and Kisii will be the first to be shut down by the end of this month. This will be followed by closures in Nakuru, Eldoret, and Kisumu before the end of the year as the transition gathers pace.

The final stage will see the remaining customer service points at Electricity House and Stima Plaza in Nairobi, as well as the Mombasa office, closed by June 31, 2027, bringing an end to in-person payment services across the country.

Kenya Power says customer behaviour has already shifted strongly towards digital channels, with about five million interactions now recorded every month through its online platforms, including bill payments, fault reporting, and receipt access.

The company adds that this change has significantly reduced the need for physical visits, noting that traffic at its banking halls has dropped by 70 percent following the expansion of digital services.

“Since the introduction of these digital skills, we have witnessed a 70 percent reduction in customer traffic in our banking halls. This is an indication that customers are ready and willing to transition to digital service channels,” Kenya Power said.

The utility firm says the closure of counters is part of a wider strategy to improve efficiency, reduce operating costs, and strengthen revenue collection by relying more on technology-driven systems.

It is also expanding the use of smart meters as part of efforts to improve billing accuracy and reduce losses linked to manual processes and system gaps.

In its latest performance review, Kenya Power notes that while digital transformation brings exposure to technology-related risks, it is also improving service delivery and operational efficiency.

The company is currently reporting improved financial results, with net profit for the half-year ending December 31, 2026 rising to Sh10.4 billion from Sh9.9 billion the previous year.

Electricity sales also grew during the same period, increasing by 10.5 percent to 6,086 gigawatt-hours, supported by rising demand and wider customer uptake.

Customer numbers continue to expand, reaching 10.216 million by the end of December 2025, reinforcing the company’s push toward a fully digital service model.