State House to auction unserviceable vehicles, electronics in June 23 sale

A batch of worn-out government property ranging from vehicles and electronics to workshop equipment is set to hit the auction floor this month, with State House opening up a rare public sale of items that have been phased out from official use.

In a notice released on June 9, the Executive Office of the President confirmed it will dispose of several unserviceable assets through a public auction, giving bidders an opportunity to purchase items once used within its facilities.

“The Executive Office of the President, State House, intends to sell by public auction unserviceable motor vehicles, scrap metal, assorted old tyres, assorted TVs, old motor vehicle batteries, a car wash machine, Toyota gearboxes, halogen security lights, and assorted broken furniture, among other items,” stated the notice.

The list of items earmarked for sale includes unserviceable motor vehicles, scrap metal, old tyres, televisions, motor vehicle batteries, Toyota gearboxes, halogen security lights, a car wash machine, and assorted broken furniture.

The auction has been set for Tuesday, June 23, and will start at 10am at the State Department for Roads in Ruiru, where interested buyers will gather for the exercise.

Anyone planning to take part will be required to pay a refundable deposit of Sh50,000 in cash at the Executive Office of the President-State House cash office in Nairobi. The payment will only be accepted during normal working hours.

“The prospective bidders are required to pay a refundable deposit of Sh50,000 payable in the form of cash at the cash office, Executive Office of the President-State House in Nairobi, during normal working hours,” stated the notice.

The government has also directed participants to view the full catalogue, auction conditions, and item listings through official platforms at www.tenders.go.ke and www.president.go.ke.

The disposal comes at a time when public attention has been drawn to rising expenditure on State House operations and upgrades, with billions already committed to refurbishment projects over recent years.

Since the current administration took office, funding for State House and other presidential facilities has steadily increased, with multi-billion-shilling allocations directed toward renovation and maintenance works.

Over the period, more than Sh4.5 billion has been set aside for upgrades at State House Nairobi and various state lodges under a long-term refurbishment programme expected to run until 2027.

Budget records show Sh122.8 million allocated in 2022-2023, followed by Sh50 million in 2023-2024, before rising sharply to Sh1.55 billion in 2024-2025, bringing total spending over two years to about Sh2.9 billion.

In the 2025-2026 financial year, the Office of the President received Sh2.3 billion, with Sh894.9 million specifically directed to maintenance and improvement of State House Nairobi and presidential lodges.