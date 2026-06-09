Transport safety under spotlight as Gender Commission seeks action over student's death

The National Gender and Equality Commission (NGEC) has called for an urgent and transparent investigation into the death of Kenya Medical Training College (KMTC) student Eugene Mutuku, saying the incident raises serious concerns about passenger safety and the protection of constitutional rights in Kenya's public transport sector.

In a statement issued Tuesday, the commission said the reported death of Mutuku, who allegedly fell or was pushed from a moving matatu, touches on fundamental rights protected under the Constitution, including the right to life, human dignity and personal security.

The commission said every life is protected by law and must be safeguarded, adding that the incident highlights the need for accountability and stronger enforcement of safety standards in public service vehicles.

“This is not an isolated concern. Recurrent reports of passengers allegedly being harmed or ejected from moving public service vehicles point to a deeper systemic challenge in parts of the transport sector that demands urgent national attention.”

Mutuku, a KMTC student, reportedly died after he was allegedly pushed out of a moving matatu while travelling from Thika to Nairobi's central business district.

According to police reports, he was travelling in a NICCO Movers matatu when a confrontation with the crew allegedly escalated during the journey, resulting in his ejection along Thika Road.

Witnesses said the incident followed a disagreement during the trip, although investigators are yet to establish the exact circumstances that led to the confrontation.

The student was rushed to hospital with severe injuries but later died while undergoing treatment.

Police have launched a manhunt for the matatu driver and conductor as investigations continue.

A postmortem conducted at Kenyatta National Hospital established that Mutuku died from severe multiple body injuries and internal bleeding consistent with trauma sustained after being thrown from a moving vehicle.

The autopsy further showed that he suffered extensive blunt force injuries and severe internal bleeding, which medical experts linked to the fall from the matatu.

Medical and family accounts also indicated that he sustained multiple fractures and other serious injuries consistent with being struck or run over after the fall, factors that contributed to his death while receiving treatment at Kenyatta National Hospital.

NGEC said the tragedy reflects broader safety concerns within the country's public transport system, noting that failures in passenger safety often affect vulnerable groups the most.

“Public transport is central to daily life—connecting Kenyans to education, healthcare, and work. When safety fails, it disproportionately affects youth, women, children, older persons, PWDs, and marginalized groups who rely most on these services.”

The commission further argued that access to safe transport is directly linked to constitutional guarantees of equality and dignity.

“NGEC emphasizes that safe mobility is a constitutional and equality issue under Article 27 and Article 43. Unsafe transport systems deepen inequality and undermine access to opportunity.”

It called on relevant authorities to ensure those responsible are held accountable and urged stronger enforcement of existing public service vehicle regulations.

“We call for urgent, transparent investigation and accountability in this case, and stronger enforcement of Public Service Vehicle regulations to ensure zero tolerance for violence, negligence, or passenger abuse.”

The commission also urged government agencies and transport operators to work together to improve passenger protection measures and strengthen standards governing the conduct of vehicle crews.

“NGEC further urges coordinated reforms involving NTSA, NPS, and transport operators to strengthen passenger protection, crew conduct standards, and preventive safety systems,” the statement added.

The commission maintained that passenger safety is a constitutional duty that cannot be ignored.

“Safe transport is not optional. It is a constitutional obligation and a matter of human dignity and equality for all Kenyans.”

Mutuku's death has sparked renewed scrutiny of safety standards in Kenya's public transport sector, with growing calls for stricter enforcement of regulations and greater accountability for operators found to have endangered passengers.

The Commission said the reported death of Mutuku, who allegedly fell or was pushed from a moving matatu, touches on fundamental rights protected under the Constitution, including the right to life, human dignity and personal security.

The commission said every life is protected by law and must be safeguarded, adding that the incident highlights the need for accountability and stronger enforcement of safety standards in public service vehicles.

“This is not an isolated concern. Recurrent reports of passengers allegedly being harmed or ejected from moving public service vehicles point to a deeper systemic challenge in parts of the transport sector that demands urgent national attention.”

Mutuku, a KMTC student, reportedly died after he was allegedly pushed out of a moving matatu while travelling from Thika to Nairobi's central business district.

According to police reports, he was travelling in a NICCO Movers matatu when a confrontation with the crew allegedly escalated during the journey, resulting in his ejection along Thika Road.

Witnesses said the incident followed a disagreement during the trip, although investigators are yet to establish the exact circumstances that led to the confrontation.

The student was rushed to hospital with severe injuries but later died while undergoing treatment.

Police have launched a manhunt for the matatu driver and conductor as investigations continue.

A postmortem conducted at Kenyatta National Hospital on June 8, 2026 established that Mutuku died from severe multiple body injuries and internal bleeding consistent with trauma sustained after being thrown from a moving vehicle.

The autopsy further showed that he suffered extensive blunt force injuries and severe internal bleeding, which medical experts linked to the fall from the matatu.

Medical and family accounts also indicated that he sustained multiple fractures and other serious injuries consistent with being struck or run over after the fall, factors that contributed to his death while receiving treatment at Kenyatta National Hospital.

NGEC said the tragedy reflects broader safety concerns within the country's public transport system, noting that failures in passenger safety often affect vulnerable groups the most.

“Public transport is central to daily life—connecting Kenyans to education, healthcare, and work. When safety fails, it disproportionately affects youth, women, children, older persons, PWDs, and marginalized groups who rely most on these services.”

The commission further argued that access to safe transport is directly linked to constitutional guarantees of equality and dignity.

“NGEC emphasizes that safe mobility is a constitutional and equality issue under Article 27 and Article 43. Unsafe transport systems deepen inequality and undermine access to opportunity.”

It called on relevant authorities to ensure those responsible are held accountable and urged stronger enforcement of existing public service vehicle regulations.

“We call for urgent, transparent investigation and accountability in this case, and stronger enforcement of Public Service Vehicle regulations to ensure zero tolerance for violence, negligence, or passenger abuse.”

The commission also urged government agencies and transport operators to work together to improve passenger protection measures and strengthen standards governing the conduct of vehicle crews.

“NGEC further urges coordinated reforms involving NTSA, NPS, and transport operators to strengthen passenger protection, crew conduct standards, and preventive safety systems,” the statement added.

The commission maintained that passenger safety is a constitutional duty that cannot be ignored.

“Safe transport is not optional. It is a constitutional obligation and a matter of human dignity and equality for all Kenyans.”

Mutuku's death has sparked renewed scrutiny of safety standards in Kenya's public transport sector, with growing calls for stricter enforcement of regulations and greater accountability for operators found to have endangered passengers.