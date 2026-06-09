Tuko Kadi Founder credits final-day outreach for 2.6 million voter registrations

A youth-led voter mobilisation campaign that gained momentum during Kenya's Enhanced Continuous Voter Registration exercise helped drive the registration of more than 2.6 million new voters, Tuko Kadi Movement founder Ademba Allans has said.

Speaking during a Radio Generation interview on Tuesday, Ademba attributed the achievement to sustained civic outreach, grassroots mobilisation and intensified campaigns in the final days of the registration exercise, which he said drew large numbers of young people to registration centres across the country.

He said the campaign experienced growing public participation throughout the exercise, creating challenges in transport and coordination as organisers worked to meet increasing demand with limited resources.

According to Ademba, the movement had to navigate logistical constraints while ensuring that mobilisation activities continued in different parts of the country.

He also addressed concerns over support received from external partners, saying the movement remained cautious about accepting assistance that could interfere with its independence or influence its agenda.

“We have to look at what you are doing, aligning with us, and what the strings attached are? Do you want us now to be a team that is owned or controlled, or are you just supporting us to do our thing?” he questioned.

Ademba said the voter registration exercise ended with 2,612,725 new voters added to the register, describing the outcome as a major civic achievement driven by coordinated efforts and a strong final push by volunteers and community organisers.

“The exact number was 2,612,725 new registered voters, and the biggest numbers were achieved during the final countdown days when we mobilised intensively,” he said, adding that youth participation and community-based activities played a key role in the surge.

The Tuko Kadi Movement, a youth-driven civic initiative launched in March 2026, was established to encourage young Kenyans, particularly Gen Z, to register as voters and take part in the country's electoral process.

The movement sought to address voter apathy by connecting online civic engagement with physical voter registration drives at Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission registration centres across the country.

During the Enhanced Continuous Voter Registration exercise, the movement said it helped mobilise between 2.5 million and 2.6 million new voters, figures that closely matched data released by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission.

The commission's records showed that Kenya had about 22.1 million registered voters in 2022, with the latest exercise pushing the number closer to an estimated 24.7 million.

Ademba said the registration surge demonstrated growing civic awareness among young people and reflected the impact of organised mobilisation efforts across the country.

He noted that earlier expectations had pointed to lower turnout but argued that coordinated campaigns helped increase participation and improve registration numbers.

Beyond voter registration, Ademba said the movement continues to run civic programmes targeting street children, persons with albinism and youth groups. He explained that voter registration is often incorporated into community activities conducted in partnership with electoral officials.

According to him, the approach is aimed at making civic engagement more accessible by bringing registration services closer to communities that may otherwise struggle to access them.

Ademba also challenged voters to carefully evaluate the leaders they elect, arguing that the quality of leadership depends on the choices made at the ballot.

“The biggest question is, who are we voting for? If we vote divided, it becomes easy for others to win, but if we vote collectively and wisely, we are in a position of winning,” he highlighted.

He urged Kenyans to focus on a candidate's ability to deliver and their record in public service rather than relying on popularity when making electoral decisions.

“We must look at competency and track record, because leadership positions require people who can deliver and not just occupy office.”

Ademba concluded by saying that while elections in Kenya are generally conducted peacefully, disputes often emerge after results are announced. He called for greater civic awareness, informed participation and issue-based politics as the country prepares for future elections.