NTSA announces system downtime ahead of rollout of new digital eLogbook system

Kenyans relying on NTSA services will have to pause some online transactions for several hours as the authority shifts its systems to a new digital vehicle records platform, a change that will briefly interrupt access to key services linked to vehicle registration and ownership.

The National Transport and Safety Authority said its systems will be intermittently unavailable from 4 pm on Tuesday, June 9, 2026, until 8 am on Wednesday, June 10, 2026, as it completes the transition to the new eLogbook platform.

In a notice to users, NTSA explained that the interruption is part of a planned technical migration meant to support the rollout of the digital system.

“This is to inform all our stakeholders that the NTSA system will experience intermittent unavailability on Tuesday, 9th June 2026 (4 pm) to Wednesday, 10th June 2026 (8 am) to facilitate a smooth transition to the eLogbook,” the authority said.

NTSA apologised for the disruption and asked the public to bear with the process as improvements are made to the system.

“We sincerely apologise for any inconvenience this may cause and appreciate your patience and understanding as we work to offer quality services to you,” the notice stated.

During the transition period, the authority advised customers to seek assistance through official support channels or visit NTSA offices where necessary.

The planned downtime comes as NTSA pushes ahead with a broader digital shift aimed at reducing manual processes and moving more services online through integrated government platforms.

From June 10, the new eLogbook system will fully replace the paper-based Certificate of Registration for newly processed vehicle transactions, marking a major change in how ownership documents are issued in the country.

“As part of this ongoing transformation, the authority is pleased to announce plans to replace the current paper-based Certificate of Registration (logbook) with a secure, convenient digital version (eLogbook),”

Under the new system, motorists will no longer be issued with physical logbooks after registration or transfer of ownership. Instead, all records will be accessed digitally through NTSA TIMS and e-Citizen accounts, allowing users to view, download, verify, and manage their vehicle details online.

The authority says the system will allow instant issuance of logbook details immediately after registration or transfer, removing delays that previously forced motorists to wait for days or even weeks.

It also says ownership changes will reflect immediately in the system, reducing disputes that often arise from outdated records or delays in updating vehicle information.

NTSA has also highlighted security as one of the main benefits of the new system. It says the eLogbook will use encrypted digital protection designed to prevent forgery and reduce fraud linked to fake ownership documents.

This is expected to address long-standing challenges in the second-hand vehicle market, where forged logbooks have been used to sell stolen or illegally acquired vehicles.

The authority added that the system will allow banks, insurers, and buyers to verify ownership details instantly, making transactions faster and more reliable.

NTSA believes the shift will reduce reliance on manual verification, improve transparency, and strengthen trust in vehicle-related transactions.

The rollout of the eLogbook forms part of a wider government push to digitise public services and reduce paperwork in key sectors, especially transport and licensing.