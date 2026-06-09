Utumishi fire victims’ families to receive bodies on June 12 after revised burial plan

News · Bradley Bosire ·
Utumishi fire victims’ families to receive bodies on June 12 after revised burial plan
Utumishi Girls Academy. PHOTO/Handout
In Summary

The memorial service will start at 9am at Gilgil Stadium, bringing together families, officials and mourners to honour the 16 students who died in the tragic dormitory fire.

Families of the 16 Utumishi Girls Senior School fire victims are finally set to begin closure after authorities confirmed that the remains of their children will be released for burial following a requiem service planned for Friday at Gilgil Stadium.

The decision ends days of uncertainty for parents who had earlier been turned away from Naivasha Sub-County Hospital mortuary despite DNA identification being completed.

The burial schedule has now been brought forward after pressure from grieving families seeking quicker arrangements.

Gilgil Deputy Commissioner Stanley Mutai said the earlier plan, which had set June 17 for the release of the bodies, was reviewed after consultations with affected parents who objected to the delay.

Officials agreed to shift the memorial service to June 12 to speed up the process and ease the pain of waiting families.

Mutai also said that after consultation following complaints from parents seeking an earlier date, the date for the requiem mass has been moved to June 12.

The memorial service will start at 9am at Gilgil Stadium, bringing together families, officials and mourners to honour the 16 students who died in the tragic dormitory fire.

After the service, the remains will be handed over to families based on individual preference, with some collecting them the same day and others the following day.

Authorities say the arrangement was made to ensure dignity and order as families prepare for burial ceremonies across different homes.

“After consultation the requiem mass will be on Friday, we hope to be done by noon in order to allow for families to travel with the remains of their loved ones in good time.” Mutai said.

The devastating fire at Utumishi Girls Academy in Gilgil, Nakuru County, left 16 students dead and 79 others injured.

The fire broke out in a boarding dormitory in the early hours of May 28, 2026, while hundreds of students were asleep.

Emergency responders and local residents rushed to the scene to rescue those trapped as flames engulfed the building.

At least nine students are currently in custody after investigations revealed that they were involved in setting the fire.

They currently face arson charges among others.

Tags

Memorial service Utumishi Academy fire Gilgil stadium Stanley Mutai

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