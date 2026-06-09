National Integrity Alliance pushes for prosecution after Sh65.3 million recovered in Nairobi EACC raid

The National Integrity Alliance has urged fast prosecution, recovery of assets, and strict application of anti-corruption laws after the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) carried out a raid at the home of a senior Nairobi County official, where millions in cash were reportedly found.

The June 4, 2026 operation targeted the residence of Patrick Analo Akivaga, who was serving as the chief officer for urban development and planning at the Nairobi City County Government before being suspended. Investigators are said to have recovered Sh65.3 million in cash, along with documents believed to point to corruption and unexplained wealth.

In a statement issued on June 9, 2026, the National Integrity Alliance, made up of Transparency International Kenya, Kenya Human Rights Commission, The Institute of Social Accountability, and Inuka Kenya Ni Sisi!, said the findings point to serious concerns but stressed that the process must continue through lawful action.

“The reported recovery of substantial sums of money, allegedly amounting to Sh65.3 million in cash, as well as critical documentary evidence, has generated significant public concern and continues to highlight corruption and economic crimes within the public sector,” the NIA said.

The alliance said public confidence in anti-corruption work will depend on how institutions proceed after such raids. It called on the EACC and the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions to act quickly, complete investigations, and take legal action where evidence is strong.

It further urged that asset recovery processes be started without delay, including use of the Proceeds of Crime and Anti-Money Laundering Act (POCAMLA) to help trace, freeze, and recover unexplained wealth linked to public officers.

NIA also pointed to the Conflict of Interest Act, 2025, saying it should be fully applied, including lifestyle audits for public officials. It argued that weak enforcement of conflict-of-interest rules continues to create space for corruption in public offices.

“If effectively implemented, these tools would significantly enhance the ability of oversight institutions to detect and disrupt corruption pathways, especially those linked to procurement fraud, kickbacks, bribery and abuse of office,” the statement reads.

The alliance also raised wider concerns about governance in county governments, noting repeated claims of procurement fraud, misuse of public funds, and unexplained wealth involving senior officials in various counties.

It called for stronger procurement reforms and full enforcement of beneficial ownership disclosure rules, saying hidden ownership structures in companies continue to be used to divert public money through contracts that lack transparency.

In Nairobi, the case has renewed attention on how decisions are made within the urban development and planning department, which handles approvals tied to land use, construction, and investments worth billions of shillings.

The alliance warned that weak oversight at county level continues to affect service delivery, with residents often linking delayed projects and poor infrastructure to misuse of public resources. It said these concerns extend beyond Nairobi to other parts of the country.

It further urged stronger public involvement in oversight, saying citizens have a key role in tracking budgets, procurement, and spending at county level.

“Enhanced civic participation in monitoring county budgets, procurement processes and expenditure tracking can play a critical complementary role in detecting early warning signs of corruption and reinforcing institutional oversight,” the alliance said.

The group said Kenya already has strong legal tools but the main gap is enforcement, adding that consistent action is needed to restore trust in public institutions.