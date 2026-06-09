Public participation forums on the Strategic Goods Control Bill, 2026 have revealed strong public demand for tougher penalties, with residents warning that the proposed fines and jail terms are too weak to deter organised crime involving sensitive and dual-use goods. The views were collected by the National Assembly Departmental Committee on Administration and Internal Security during hearings held in Kwale, Mombasa, Kisumu, Laikipia and Uasin Gishu counties. The sessions focused on the Strategic Goods Control Bill, 2026 (National Assembly Bill No. 15 of 2026), which seeks to regulate the handling, licensing and movement of goods and technologies that can be used for both civilian and military purposes. Across the counties, many participants supported the idea of the law but pushed for a stronger punishment regime, arguing that the current proposals could easily be treated as a normal operating cost by criminal networks. In Kwale, residents said the law should be strengthened with heavier sanctions to discourage illegal handling of controlled goods, warning that weak penalties could expose the public to danger. Saidi Mohamed said the penalties should be reviewed upwards to deter illegal handling of sensitive goods. “Those who breach licensing requirements should face severe punishment because the misuse of such goods can endanger the lives of many people,” he said. Nasir Maulidi supported the Bill, describing it as timely and crucial for strengthening security and preventing strategic goods from falling into the wrong hands. Concerns also emerged over the misuse of police and military uniforms, with participants warning that criminals were increasingly using them to impersonate security officers and carry out offences. Naftali Mbogo called for tighter regulation of the manufacture and sale of such uniforms, while Maria Ali pushed for stronger enforcement to stop abuse of official attire. “Many people cannot distinguish genuine officers from imposters dressed in official uniforms,” she said. In addition, stakeholders proposed the creation of specialised inspection teams to improve compliance checks and enforcement. Mohamed Mwarachuma said regular inspections would help detect violations early and strengthen oversight of the sector. There were also concerns over controlled medical substances being diverted into illegal markets. Garama Deche warned that some regulated products were being misused for criminal activity, including burglary, while Neema Amir called for tighter accountability systems in health facilities to close loopholes in distribution. Similar views were recorded in Mombasa and Kisumu, where participants said the penalties proposed in the Bill were not strong enough to deter wealthy offenders and organised networks. Salim Athuman said the fines should be increased, arguing that the current figures would not discourage repeat offenders. “The fines and penalties currently provided in the Bill are not sufficient. For cartels and serial offenders, they are insignificant,” he said, calling for harsher punishments, including life imprisonment for serious offences. The Bill proposes fines of up to Sh50 million or up to 10 years in prison for major violations. Lesser offences attract fines of up to Sh20 million or similar jail terms. Possession of controlled goods without authorisation or facilitation of illegal trade would attract fines of up to Sh5 million or up to three years in prison, while failure to cooperate with inspectors would lead to penalties of up to Sh1 million or up to three years in prison. Some stakeholders also questioned whether a new institution is needed to manage enforcement. Stephen Keraka Omboi urged lawmakers to strengthen existing bodies instead of creating new agencies, suggesting that institutions such as the Kenya Bureau of Standards could support regulation and monitoring. In Kisumu, Oku Kaunya, who led the public participation exercise, said the Bill is designed to strengthen oversight of goods that can be used for both civilian and military purposes while also addressing concerns raised by stakeholders. “There have been calls for greater involvement of end users and community representatives,” he said, adding that issues on enforcement and penalties had been noted. In Mombasa, Saku MP and committee vice chairperson Dido Raso said the Bill aims to establish a clear legal structure for regulating strategic and dual-use goods, improve national security, and support legitimate trade. “We must ensure the law does not create unnecessary barriers to trade or favour a few players in the market,” he said, adding that safeguards would be included to prevent monopoly control and protect fairness in the sector. The committee is set to continue receiving views from stakeholders before compiling a report that will guide possible amendments ahead of debate in Parliament. If passed, the Strategic Goods Control Bill, 2026 will create Kenya’s legal framework for regulating sensitive goods and technologies that could be used in the development of weapons of mass destruction while balancing security needs with trade and investment interests.