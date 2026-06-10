Kenya to invest Sh141.9bn to expand UN Office in Nairobi

News · Chrispho Owuor ·
Kenya to invest Sh141.9bn to expand UN Office in Nairobi
Deputy President Kithure Kindiki with the President of the 80th Session of the United Nations General Assembly, Ms. Annalena Baerbock, who paid him a courtesy call at the Harambee Annex Office in Nairobi on June 10, 2026. PHOTO/DPCS
In Summary

These include the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF), the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), and UN Women

Kenya is committing Sh141.9 billion to support the expansion of the United Nations Office in Nairobi, reinforcing its ambition to position the capital as a leading global diplomatic hub.

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki highlighted that the investment will facilitate the arrival of three additional UN agencies while enhancing infrastructure, security systems, and sustainable services around the Gigiri complex.

Speaking on Wednesday, the Deputy President highlighted that the funding demonstrates Kenya’s determination to position Nairobi as a premier international diplomatic hub and a key centre for multilateral cooperation.

The remarks were made on Wednesday when he hosted the President of the 80th Session of the United Nations General Assembly, Annalena Baerbock, at the Harambee Annex Office in Nairobi.

The Deputy President noted that the United Nations has allocated Sh44 billion towards the ongoing UNON expansion programme, while Kenya has undertaken extensive infrastructure investments to support the project and facilitate future growth.

“To ensure the success of this historic modernization, the Government of Kenya has invested Sh141.9 billion of domestic resources into matching infrastructure. This massive state investment has fundamentally upgraded the road networks, security frameworks, and sustainable utility systems around the Gigiri diplomatic enclave, aligning the campus with global net-zero climate goals,” Prof. Kindiki highlighted.

The investment, he explained, reflects Kenya’s belief in the importance of hosting international institutions and its readiness to support the growth of the UN’s only headquarters in the Global South.

According to the Deputy President, the expansion is a recognition of Kenya’s strategic importance and a significant step towards elevating Nairobi’s standing among major global diplomatic centres.

“Nairobi offers the global community a highly competitive, low-cost duty station backed by aggressive public investment. The elevation of UNON’s operational and diplomatic status to achieve true parity with UN Headquarters in the Global North will fulfill the promise of equitable geographic representation,” he highlighted.

The expansion programme will increase the UN footprint in Nairobi by bringing three additional agencies to the Kenyan capital.

These include the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF), the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), and UN Women.

The agencies will join the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) and UN-Habitat, both of which are already headquartered in Nairobi.

Prof. Kindiki also linked the project to Kenya’s broader role in promoting peace and stability in the region amid growing global uncertainties.

“Against the backdrop of a highly fragile global security landscape, marked by a troubling resurgence of militarization and the erosion of traditional disarmament frameworks, Kenya continues to serve as a vital anchor for regional stability,” he stated.

Baerbock welcomed Kenya’s support for the United Nations and explained that the decision to expand operations in Nairobi reflected confidence in the country and the continent.

“The coming of more agencies to Nairobi proves the attractiveness of Nairobi and Kenya, and the UN is looking forward to increasing this global partnership,” she expressed.

The expansion is expected to further cement Nairobi’s status as a leading centre for diplomacy, international development and global cooperation.

Tags

Kithure Kindiki UNICEF UNEP UN-Habitat UNFPA UN General Assembly Gigiri UN Women Annalena Baerbock

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