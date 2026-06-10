Africa Prosecutors Association opens permanent headquarters in Morocco

The Africa Prosecutors Association (APA) has officially inaugurated its permanent headquarters in Rabat, Morocco, in a move aimed at strengthening cooperation among prosecution authorities across the continent in tackling increasingly complex cross-border crimes.

The headquarters was officially opened by Kenya’s Director of Public Prosecutions and President of the Africa Prosecutors Association, Renson Ingonga, during a ceremony attended by Prosecutors General, Directors of Public Prosecutions, Attorneys General and senior justice sector officials from across Africa.

The newly established Secretariat will serve as the association’s permanent administrative and coordination centre, providing a platform for collaboration among African prosecution agencies as they confront evolving criminal threats that increasingly transcend national borders.

Speaking during the inauguration, Ingonga described the opening of the headquarters as a landmark achievement for the continent’s justice sector.

“Today is not merely a ceremonial occasion. It is a defining institutional milestone that gives our shared continental vision a permanent home and a stronger foundation upon which African prosecutors can work together in pursuit of justice,” he said.

The APA headquarters is expected to enhance institutional coordination, improve information sharing and facilitate the development of common strategies among African prosecution authorities.

Officials said the facility will play a key role in strengthening prosecutorial cooperation at a time when criminal networks are becoming increasingly sophisticated and interconnected.

Africa Prosecutors Association (APA) president Renson Ingonga with Hicham Baloui, Secretary General of APA, and the King’s Prosecutor General, Kingdom of Morocco, among other officials during inauguration of the APA Headquarters in Rabat Morocco. PHOTO/HANDOUT Africa Prosecutors Association (APA) president Renson Ingonga with Hicham Baloui, Secretary General of APA, and the King’s Prosecutor General, Kingdom of Morocco, among other officials during inauguration of the APA Headquarters in Rabat Morocco. PHOTO/HANDOUT Africa Prosecutors Association (APA) president Renson Ingonga with Hicham Baloui, Secretary General of APA, and the King’s Prosecutor General, Kingdom of Morocco, among other officials during inauguration of the APA Headquarters in Rabat Morocco. PHOTO/HANDOUT

Ingonga commended the Kingdom of Morocco for hosting the Secretariat and praised member states for their commitment to building a stronger and more sustainable prosecutorial network across Africa.

He noted that prosecutors are operating in an increasingly challenging environment characterized by corruption, money laundering, illicit financial flows, terrorism, cybercrime, human trafficking, environmental crimes and other forms of transnational organized crime.

According to Ingonga, such crimes continue to undermine economic development, security and public confidence in institutions across the continent.

The APA president also highlighted emerging digital threats, including online fraud, cyberbullying, online exploitation and crimes involving virtual assets. He warned that criminal organizations are increasingly exploiting technological advancements to evade detection and prosecution.

“In this environment, no prosecution authority can afford to work in isolation. The modern prosecutor must be legally sound, technologically aware, internationally connected and institutionally courageous. Our collective success will depend on our ability to cooperate across borders and respond effectively to emerging criminal trends,” he said.

Ingonga further called for enhanced cooperation in key areas including mutual legal assistance, extradition processes, asset recovery, digital evidence management and professional capacity building for prosecutors.

The establishment of the headquarters is seen as a significant step toward institutionalizing collaboration among prosecution services in Africa, enabling countries to better coordinate responses to crimes that increasingly span multiple jurisdictions.

Delegates attending the event reaffirmed their commitment to upholding prosecutorial independence, professionalism and integrity while advancing the rule of law across the continent.

They also pledged to strengthen efforts aimed at protecting the rights and interests of citizens through effective and coordinated prosecution services.

The opening of the APA headquarters marks a new chapter for the association as it seeks to deepen regional cooperation and bolster Africa’s collective capacity to address evolving criminal justice challenges in an increasingly interconnected world.