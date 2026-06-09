Police arrest suspect, seize cannabis in Rongo raid as Migori crackdown intensifies

Police in Migori County have arrested a suspect and seized several rolls of suspected cannabis sativa during an intelligence-led raid carried out in Rongo Sub-County, as security agencies intensify operations targeting narcotics across the region.

The operation, conducted on June 8, 2026, was confirmed by the National Police Service, which said officers acted on information linked to suspected drug-related activities within the area.

In its statement, the service detailed the outcome of the raid, noting: “in the latest anti-narcotics operation conducted yesterday, officers from Migori County carried out a successful raid in Rongo Sub-County, where one person was arrested, and several rolls of suspected cannabis sativa were recovered.”

The suspect was taken into custody and is being held at Migori Police Station, where authorities say she is awaiting arraignment in court as investigations continue to establish possible links to wider drug distribution networks.

Police have indicated that the arrest is part of ongoing efforts aimed at dismantling supply chains and reducing the circulation of illegal drugs in both rural and urban areas within the county. Investigators are still pursuing leads connected to the seized substances.

The National Police Service reiterated that the crackdown will continue across Migori and other regions as part of a sustained national strategy against narcotics. The service emphasized cooperation with members of the public in fighting drug-related crime.

“The operation is part of a broader and continuous crackdown on narcotics within the county, as the National Police Service reaffirms its commitment to sustaining such operations and working closely with members of the public to ensure safer and drug-free communities,” the statement read.

Members of the public were also urged to share information on suspected criminal activity through official reporting channels. Police listed the available contact points as “the emergency numbers 999, 911, or through the #FichuaKwaDCI toll-free line 0800 722 203 and WhatsApp number 0709 570 000,” stressing that community cooperation remains key in disrupting drug networks.

Security agencies have in recent months stepped up surveillance and coordinated raids in areas identified as emerging hotspots for narcotics trafficking and consumption, with authorities saying the operations are aimed at weakening distribution structures and preventing access to illegal substances.

The National Police Service further said that similar enforcement actions will continue as part of its wider campaign to enhance public safety and curb drug abuse across the country.