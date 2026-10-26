Over 2.5 million learners begin 2026 KPSEA and KJSEA assessments

More than 2.58 million learners are beginning the 2026 Kenya Primary School Education Assessment (KPSEA) and Kenya Junior School Education Assessment (KJSEA) on Monday, October 26, as the government implements the Competency-Based Education (CBE) system.

The Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC) announced the start of the assessments, releasing timetables for candidates in Grade Six and Grade Nine across the country.

According to KNEC, 1,380,463 candidates have registered for KPSEA, while 1,206,028 learners are expected to sit KJSEA, bringing the combined candidature to 2,586,491.

In a notice shared on Monday, KNEC wished candidates well as they began the assessments, urging stakeholders to uphold integrity throughout the exercise.

“The 2026 KPSEA and KJSEA commence. Here are today's timetables. Best wishes to all the candidates!” the council stated.

The assessments mark an important stage in the implementation of competency-based education, with Grade Six learners undertaking KPSEA to monitor their progress before advancing through junior school, while Grade Nine learners sit KJSEA ahead of the transition to senior school.

Grade Six candidates began their Monday assessments with Mathematics at 8.30am, with the standard paper scheduled to end at 9.50am.

Candidates using large-print papers were allocated the same time, while those taking the Mathematics paper in Braille were scheduled to finish at 10.20am.

A 30-minute break was scheduled from 10.20am to 10.50am, after which candidates were to sit English from 10.50am to 11.50am.

Candidates with special examination requirements were allocated additional time according to their respective timetables.

For Grade Nine learners, the first paper was English Language, scheduled from 8.30am to 10.10am. Candidates using hearing-impaired and Braille formats were allocated additional time.

A 30-minute break followed from 10.40am to 11.10am, before candidates proceeded to English Composition and Literary Analysis.

The second paper was scheduled to end at 12.55pm for candidates taking the standard format, with additional time provided for candidates using hearing-impaired and Braille formats.

Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba has assured learners and parents that the government has completed preparations for the assessments, with contingency measures in place to address possible disruptions caused by El Niño rains.

Ogamba said examination materials had been secured in containers across the country, awaiting distribution to assessment centres. He also confirmed that invigilators, supervisors and other examination officials were prepared, with rehearsals completed ahead of the Monday start.

The preparations are intended to protect the integrity of the assessments and ensure that candidates can complete their papers without unnecessary disruption.

The government has also emphasised the need for security and proper handling of examination materials, with education officials and security agencies involved in safeguarding the process.

The KPSEA and KJSEA are part of Kenya's shift from the former 8-4-4 system to the competency-based education framework, which places greater emphasis on learners' skills, competencies and continuous assessment.

KPSEA is administered to Grade Six learners to monitor progress as they prepare to proceed through junior school. KJSEA assesses Grade Nine learners and contributes to decisions on their progression to senior school.

The Ministry of Education has previously explained that the Grade Nine assessment is a key component of the transition to senior school, where learners will pursue pathways aligned with their interests, abilities and future aspirations.

The assessments are scheduled to run concurrently, with KPSEA ending on Wednesday, October 28, and KJSEA continuing until Friday, October 30.