Kitale to host 2026 National Tong-IL Moo-Do Junior Championships qualifier

Sports · Shadrack Andenga ·
Kitale to host 2026 National Tong-IL Moo-Do Junior Championships qualifier
Youngsters pictured during the 2025 Mombasa Open International Tong IL Moo Do Championships. PHOTO/KTMF
In Summary

In a statement issued on Saturday, KTMF Chairman Clarence Mwakio Ingalwa said the premier youth tournament will bring together young martial artists from across the country in the primary school, junior secondary school, and senior school categories.

The 2026 National Tong-IL Moo-Do Junior Championships are scheduled to take place at Lamplighter Academy in Kitale from July 4–5, serving as a qualifier for the 13th edition of the Mombasa Open International, the Kenya Tong-IL Moo-Do Federation (KTMF) has announced.

In a statement issued on Saturday, KTMF Chairman Clarence Mwakio Ingalwa said the premier youth tournament will bring together young martial artists from across the country in the primary school, junior secondary school, and senior school categories.

Winners will earn direct qualification to represent their regions at the 13th Mombasa Open Tong-IL Moo-Do International Martial Arts Championship, set to take place in December 2026 in Mombasa.

“Our youth are the foundation of tomorrow, and sports provide the ultimate arena to build character, resilience, and patriotism,” Mwakio said.

“By bringing this National Junior Championship to Trans-Nzoia County at Lamplighter Academy, Kitale, the Kenya Tong-IL Moo-Do Federation is reaffirming its commitment to decentralizing the sport and nurturing grassroots talent across Kenya,” he added.

He noted that the tournament presents a life-changing opportunity for the youngsters, who will be competing for a chance to step onto the international stage at the 13th Mombasa Open this December.

Young practitioners holding all categories of colored belts will compete in three highly competitive disciplines: sparring, which tests agility, strategy, and controlled execution; forms, which demonstrate precision, focus, and technical mastery; and special techniques, which showcase exceptional athleticism, flexibility, power, and weapons application.

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Tong-IL Moo-Do Clarence Mwakio Martial Arts Championship

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