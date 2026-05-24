Kipchoge finishes 16th in Cape Town Marathon

Kenyan marathon great Eliud Kipchoge kicked off his 'World Tour' in Africa on Sunday, finishing the Cape Town Marathon in 02:13:29.

Competing in his first marathon in more than six months, the two-time marathon champion from Kenya finished in 16th place.

Ethiopia's Mohamed Esa obliterated the course record, winning in 2:04:55, while his compatriot Yihunilign Adane was second in 2:04:59 and Kenyan Kalipus Lomwai came third in 02:05:06.

The 41-year-old marathon legend Kipchoge is on a mission to run a series of seven marathons across all continents in the next three years, mainly to inspire people to lead healthier lives and unite people through running.

More to follow...