Kipchoge finishes 16th in Cape Town Marathon
Competing in his first marathon in more than six months, the two-time marathon champion from Kenya finished in 16th place.
Kenyan marathon great Eliud Kipchoge kicked off his 'World Tour' in Africa on Sunday, finishing the Cape Town Marathon in 02:13:29.
Competing in his first marathon in more than six months, the two-time marathon champion from Kenya finished in 16th place.
Ethiopia's Mohamed Esa obliterated the course record, winning in 2:04:55, while his compatriot Yihunilign Adane was second in 2:04:59 and Kenyan Kalipus Lomwai came third in 02:05:06.
The 41-year-old marathon legend Kipchoge is on a mission to run a series of seven marathons across all continents in the next three years, mainly to inspire people to lead healthier lives and unite people through running.
More to follow...
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