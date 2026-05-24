Powerlifting: Kenya finishes 6th at WPPO in Oran, Algeria

Kenya’s para powerlifting national team finished sixth out of 16 countries at the just-concluded 2026 World Para Powerlifting (WPPO) African Open Championships in Oran, Algeria, held from May 21 to May 24, 2026.

Speaking to Radio Generation on Sunday from the Miloud Hadefi Olympic Complex, head coach Samson Abayo Okuto praised his athletes for their strong performance in a competition that featured over 150 athletes from 20 countries. He said the main goal was to earn ranking points toward qualification for the 2028 Los Angeles Paralympic Games.

“We have a strong team of 12 athletes, a blend of upcoming young athletes like Sonia Tendai and experienced veterans like Hellen Wawira,” Okuto said.

“Based on what I have seen, we still have an opportunity to qualify athletes for LA 2028. Our athletes are competing with zeal, showing the desire needed to succeed,” he added.

Kenya finished sixth with a total of 21 medals: six gold, nine silver, and six bronze. Okuto noted that the team entered the competition ranked fourth in Africa with 12 points, behind Nigeria (13), Egypt (20), and Algeria (27).

On the final day, among the six men in the squad, only Jeremiah Maringa (U54) won a bronze medal in the 150kg category. In the women’s category, 17-year-old Sonia Tendai from Joy Town Secondary School impressed on her continental debut, winning bronze in the 68kg category and another in the U-50kg next-generation category.

Tokyo 2020 fifth-place finisher Hellen Wawira (U45) secured two silver medals in the 107kg Open and African Championships, while Joyce Wambui (U79kg) won bronze in the 106kg category.

Okuto fielded six men and six women. On the men’s side, Moses Muchiri (U49kg) recorded a best lift of 82kg; Jeremiah Maringa (U54kg) lifted 150kg; Saul Odhiambo (U54kg) managed 85kg; Shadrack Mutai (U54kg) won four silver medals with a best lift of 105kg; Joseph Gakami (U59kg) lifted 130kg; while Eugene Batu (U59kg), who had won bronze at the World AbilitySport Beach Games in Turkey, was disqualified in Algeria due to technical issues.

In the women’s team, Rahab Nyambura (U45kg) lifted 65kg; Hellen Wawira (U45kg) won two silver medals; Sonia Tendai (U50kg) lifted 68kg; Eunice Adhiambo (U61kg) had no lift; Joan Njue (U73kg) lifted 102kg; and Joyce Wambui (U79kg) added to her medal tally with bronze, gold in the Legend category, and silver for best lift.

Egypt topped the medal table with 84 medals, Algeria followed with 77, while Nigeria finished third with 49.