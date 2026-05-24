SJAK mourns the death of veteran sports presenter Diblo Kaberia

The Sports Journalists Association of Kenya (SJAK) has mourned the death of veteran Radio Jambo sports presenter Paul Kimani Kaberia, popularly known as Diblo, describing him as a passionate journalist whose voice and energy helped shape sports broadcasting in Kenya.

In a statement issued on Sunday, SJAK said Diblo died while receiving treatment at Ruaraka Uhai Neema Hospital following a short illness.

The association said Kaberia had built a strong connection with sports fans across the country through his vibrant presentation style, deep passion for sports and exceptional storytelling skills during his time at Radio Jambo.

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“Until his untimely demise, Kaberia was a vibrant Radio Presenter at Radio Jambo, where his passion for sports, infectious energy, and distinct voice resonated with millions of sports fans across the country,” the statement read.

SJAK described him as “an exceptional storyteller who brought life to the airwaves and elevated sports journalism in Kenya”.

Beyond his work on radio, the association said Diblo was also an active and valued member of the sports journalists’ fraternity, particularly through his involvement in SJAK FC.

“He was a key member of SJAK FC, where his talent, camaraderie, and unwavering team spirit on and off the pitch brought immense joy to the association,” SJAK said.

The association added that his presence within the sports media fraternity had been “a source of constant warmth and inspiration”.

SJAK President James Waindi paid tribute to the late broadcaster, saying his death had left a major gap within the journalism community and among colleagues who worked closely with him.

“We have lost not just a brilliant journalist, but a brother and a teammate whose passion for the game was evident in everything he did,” he said.

“Diblo’s passing leaves a massive void in the sports journalism fraternity and within SJAK FC. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends, and the Radio Africa Group during this incredibly difficult time,” Waindi added.

The association extended its condolences to Diblo’s family, colleagues at Radio Jambo and the wider media fraternity as tributes continued to pour in following news of his death.

“May his soul rest in eternal peace,” the statement read.