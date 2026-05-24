K'Ogalo win their 22nd title without kicking a ball amidst league wrangles

Gor Mahia F.C. have been confirmed as the 2025/2026 Kenya Premier League champions without kicking a ball after former player and coach Sammy Omollo guided APS Bomet to a 2-1 victory over title challengers AFC Leopards on Sunday afternoon at Kericho Green Stadium.

Heading into Matchday 33, Mara Sugar FC, who had nothing to play for, turned their fixture against Gor Mahia into a controversy after club CEO Ruth Omalla declined to have the match played at alternative venues such as Raila Odinga Stadium in Homa Bay or Mamboleo Stadium in Kisumu.

Instead, the club opted for Wang’uru Stadium in Kirinyaga, a proposal Gor Mahia’s hierarchy rejected, leading to the postponement of the fixture.

Going into the weekend, second-placed AFC Leopards needed a win away to APS Bomet in Kericho, with only four points separating them from Gor Mahia. Victory for Ingwe would have narrowed the gap to one point and piled pressure on K’Ogalo heading into the final matches of the season.

However, AFC Leopards’ defeat handed Gor Mahia their 22nd Kenya Premier League title, further cementing their status as the most successful football club in Kenya’s history.

Ingwe will now conclude their season on May 31 at home against relegation-threatened Bidco United, although the result will have no impact on the title race.

Gor Mahia are still scheduled to face Nairobi United in a rescheduled fixture, but the first-leg match played on December 21, 2025, at Dandora Stadium remains the subject of an unresolved case before the Sports Disputes Tribunal (SDT), more than five months later.

AFC Leopards’ loss also means the club will extend its wait for a league title into a second successive decade, while Gor Mahia continue their dominance of Kenyan football.

K’Ogalo supporters are now celebrating yet another league triumph, with the club securing the title amid ongoing wrangles surrounding the country’s top-flight league.