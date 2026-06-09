Kenya to host triathlon and duathlon events in Kilifi County

Sports · Shadrack Andenga ·
Kenya to host triathlon and duathlon events in Kilifi County
A Kenyan athlete pictured last time out in 2025 during the World Triathlon Regional Development Cup
In Summary

Speaking to Radio Generation on Monday, KTF Communications Officer Elias Njuguna said the event will attract over 30 international athletes, who will compete across four main categories—two international and two national.

The Kenya Triathlon Federation (KTF) has announced the fourth edition of the 2026 World Triathlon Development Regional Cup, with the international event now scheduled for August 8 at the Kilifi Silver Palm Spa and Resort in Bofa Beach, Kilifi County. The national Duathlon Championships will be held a day later.

Speaking to Radio Generation on Monday, KTF Communications Officer Elias Njuguna said the event will attract over 30 international athletes, who will compete across four main categories—two international and two national.

“We expect at least ten of Kenya’s top triathletes, including John Paul Makona, Joseph Okal, and Megan Irungu, to battle it out for top honours,” Njuguna said.

He added that the championship is crucial for Kenya as it aims to qualify athletes for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Games, while also improving their ranking points in Africa and globally.

The August global event has already been sanctioned by World Triathlon as an Olympic pathway event, a World Triathlon points event, an Africa and world ranking competition, and a national ranking event.

KTF said the final list of participating nations will be confirmed later as entries are still ongoing. On the final day, August 9, 2026, the programme will feature the National Duathlon Championships, showcasing Kenya’s top duathletes.

The National Duathlon will serve as a points-earning competition, a national ranking event, and a qualification event for future national and international competitions. KTF has urged athletes to intensify their training ahead of the August showdown.

Tags

Kilifi County Kenya Triathlon Federation Triathlon Development Regional

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