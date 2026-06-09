Siblings Nimji and Ladha shine at Carrefour Open Padel Tournament

Sports · Shadrack Andenga ·
Siblings Nimji and Ladha shine at Carrefour Open Padel Tournament
Keane Shah picture on Sunday during the inaugural Carrefour Open padel where he won with his brother Kael Shah. PHOTO/Handout
In Summary

Speaking on Monday after the event, Kael Shah acknowledged the prowess of Amar Shah and Gaston Castro, saying the tough contest would help him and his brother prepare for future competitions.

Brothers Kean and Kael Shah were crowned champions of the inaugural Carrefour Open Padel Tournament on Sunday after defeating Amar Shah and Gaston Castro 7-6 in the Top Kenya final held at Networks Padel Village in Nairobi. In the women's category, Khaaliqa Nimji and Seyaana Ladha claimed top honors after defeating Sharon Juma and Faith.

Speaking on Monday after the event, Kael Shah acknowledged the prowess of Amar Shah and Gaston Castro, saying the tough contest would help him and his brother prepare for future competitions.

“This was our first time playing together as brothers, and we have to give credit to our opponents for putting up a great fight. In the first set, they had us completely confused, but once we figured out our game, we were able to capitalize. It was a very competitive match and a fantastic final,” said Kael.

“Amar’s left-handed play brings a very different challenge, while Gaston makes you work for every point. In the end, it was as much a mental game as it was physical. We’ve played them before, and we’re looking forward to many more matches against them because it’s always competitive and a fun environment to play in,” added Kean Shah.

Amar Shah and Gaston Castro finished as runners-up, while third place was shared by the pairs of Maxwell Kombo and Devin Shretta, and Helder Simao and Markel Fernandez.

In the women’s final, Khaaliqa Nimji and Seyaana Ladha emerged victorious after defeating Sharon Juma and Faith, capping off a weekend of high-intensity competition across multiple categories.

The tournament featured nine categories: Top Kenya, Men’s Advanced, Ladies Advanced, Mixed Advanced, Men’s High Intermediate, Men’s Intermediate, Ladies Intermediate, Mixed Intermediate, and Open Level 2.0, with competitors battling for a share of the Sh700,000 prize pool.

The Top Kenya champions, Kean and Kael Shah, received Sh100,000 in prize money, while runners-up Amar Shah and Gaston Castro earned Sh40,000. The two third-placed teams each received Sh30,000.

Reflecting on their victory, the Shah brothers said the win was especially meaningful as it marked their first tournament appearance as a team and highlighted the growing competitiveness of padel in Kenya.

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Carrefour Open Kael Shah Brothers Kean

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