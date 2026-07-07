Spain's hero angers Diaz in post match press conference

Portugal defender Ruben Dias stormed out of his post-match interview at the mixed zone following Portugal’s tragic World Cup elimination on Monday in Dallas in the round of 16.

It's reported that the Manchester City defender was upset after Spain ace Mikel Merino started talking at the same time, after Portugal’s press officer, who appeared irate, demanded that a Portuguese journalist ask the first question.

Merino, 30, who scored the lone winning goal, started talking at the same time close to his opponent’s stage, something that did not go well with Dias.

That angered Dias, who instantly walked away from the microphone without answering a single question. Only three Spanish players spoke to the press after the Round of 16 encounter.

On Portugal's side, only departed hero Cristiano Ronaldo took questions after their heartbreaking defeat.

The result spelled the end of Ronaldo‘s World Cup pursuit, with the Manchester United legend’s glittering career destined to end with him never having won the esteemed trophy.