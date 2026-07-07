Hot Topics Mexico DCI World Cup 2026 USA England Cristiano Ronaldo Trump Erling Haaland

Spain's hero angers Diaz in post match press conference

Sports · Shadrack Andenga ·
Spain's hero angers Diaz in post match press conference
Ruben Diaz PHOTO/ Profimedia
In Summary

It's reported that the Manchester City defender was upset after Spain ace Mikel Merino started talking at the same time, after Portugal’s press officer, who appeared irate, demanded that a Portuguese journalist ask the first question.

Portugal defender Ruben Dias stormed out of his post-match interview at the mixed zone following Portugal’s tragic World Cup elimination on Monday in Dallas in the round of 16.

It's reported that the Manchester City defender was upset after Spain ace Mikel Merino started talking at the same time, after Portugal’s press officer, who appeared irate, demanded that a Portuguese journalist ask the first question.

Merino, 30, who scored the lone winning goal, started talking at the same time close to his opponent’s stage, something that did not go well with Dias.

That angered Dias, who instantly walked away from the microphone without answering a single question. Only three Spanish players spoke to the press after the Round of 16 encounter.

On Portugal's side, only departed hero Cristiano Ronaldo took questions after their heartbreaking defeat.

The result spelled the end of Ronaldo‘s World Cup pursuit, with the Manchester United legend’s glittering career destined to end with him never having won the esteemed trophy.

Tags

Manchester City World Cup 2026 Round of 16 Mikel Merino Portugal. Spain Ruben Dias

Comments

0
Loading comments...

Enjoyed this story? Share it with a friend:

Popular picks

Readers’ Favourites

Stories readers have returned to the most on RGK.

  1. 4
    Sports

    Omanyala getting better as Kipyegon supreme in Shanghai

  2. 5
    Global Affairs

    Iran says US has responded to its latest peace proposal

  3. 6
    Global Affairs

    Trump arrives in Beijing for high-stakes talks with Xi Jinping

  4. 7
    Global Affairs

    Trump escalates trade pressure on Europe, sets 25% tariff on imported cars and trucks

  5. 8
    Sports

    Skater Kiarie injured but wins double gold for Kenya in Egypt

  6. 9
    Sports

    Skater Kiarie finally gets state recognition after public uproar

  7. 10
    News

    African health stakeholders protest against WHO's Pandemic Agreement

  8. 11
    Politics

    Matiang’i calls for rejection of Finance Bill, 2026, warns of rising insecurity

  9. 12
    Health and Wellness

    No Ebola case reported in Kenya, Duale says as screening intensifies

  10. 13
    Sports

    KNF confirms 21 for East Africa tourney in Nairobi

  11. 14
    Sports

    KWBF selects four for Turkey World Ability Youth Games

  12. 15
    Health and Wellness

    Expert: Ejaculation alone doesn’t confirm male fertility

Stay Bold. Stay Informed.
Be the first to know about Kenya's breaking stories and exclusive updates. Tap 'Yes, Thanks' and never miss a moment of bold insights from Radio Generation Kenya.