Business
UK government invests Sh1.94 billion in QuickMart IPO ahead of NSE listing
The retailer said the participation of institutional investors would help broaden ownership and support its proposed listing on the Nairobi Securities Exchange
The retailer said the participation of institutional investors would help broaden ownership and support its proposed listing on the Nairobi Securities Exchange
The transaction also makes Dangote the second-largest shareholder in KPC, giving his group influence over the company's strategic direction and opening the possibility of board representation.
Nyoro put the combined volume of shares sold by the institutions at 4.5 billion, saying the transactions raised approximately Sh42 billion. He added that NSSF had not yet completed its exit from the investment.