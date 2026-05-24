Maiyo out, Sawe named new presidential escort commander after Kilifi breach

The National Police Service has carried out a rapid reshuffle in the Presidential Escort Unit and the Recce Sub Unit following a security breach involving President William Ruto during a public event in Ganze, Kilifi County, where a man managed to get past security and reach the Head of State.

In the changes announced by Deputy Inspector General Eliud Lagat on Sunday, Noah Kirwa Maiyo has been transferred from his position as Commandant of the Presidential Escort Unit and moved to Kenya Police Headquarters under the Vigilance Department.

William Sawe, who was serving as Commanding Officer of the Recce Sub Unit, has been appointed the new Commandant of the Presidential Escort Unit, replacing Maiyo.

Juda Mathews Gwiyo, who has been serving as Deputy Commandant of the PEU, has been directed to proceed on leave pending retirement.

George Kirera has been moved from Staffing Officer Personnel at the PEU and appointed Deputy Commandant of the same unit.

In the Recce Sub Unit, Josphat Sirma has been elevated from Deputy Commanding Officer to Commanding Officer.

Rere Kipkoech has also been transferred from Deputy SOB1 to Kenya Police Headquarters under the Vigilance Department.

The National Police Service said the changes take effect immediately and were communicated through an official notice signed by Deputy Inspector General Eliud Lagat.

Noah Kirwa Mayo, former Commandant of the Presidential Escort Unit (PEU). Noah Kirwa Mayo, former Commandant of the Presidential Escort Unit (PEU).

The Presidential Escort Unit was established to support the following functions of the Kenya Police Service under Section 24 of the National Police Service Act, 2011: To provide security and protection to the President, the First Family, retired Presidents, the Deputy President, visiting Heads of State and Governments, and any other high-profile individuals as may be directed by the Inspector-General of Police.

Maiyo was appointed to the Presidential Escort Unit on July 24, 2024, following the July 12 redeployment of its former commandant, William Yiampoy to police headquarters.

Yiampoy was transferred to Vigilance and named Director of Operations.

Maiyo, who was an Assistant Inspector General of Police then, had been serving as the head of security operations at the office of President William Ruto for two years.

He previously served in a similar position at the Office of the Deputy President for a decade.

The reshuffle comes after the security lapse during a Thanksgiving event in Ganze on May 24, 2026, where a young man broke through the security ring surrounding President Ruto as he addressed members of the public.

The incident forced security officers to intervene quickly as the President briefly stopped his speech while the situation was brought under control.

Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja described the incident as a serious security breach and ordered an immediate review of arrangements within the Presidential Escort Unit and the Recce Sub Unit.

A special investigations team has since been formed to establish how the breach occurred and whether there were weaknesses in the security deployment.

During the incident, a man who had emerged from the crowd managed to reach the President while holding a Bible, prompting swift action from officers who restrained him and escorted him away from the stage.

Kanja said any compromise involving the security of the Head of State would not be tolerated, adding that reforms within presidential security units were necessary to prevent a repeat of similar incidents.

He also cautioned members of the public attending presidential events to follow security procedures, warning that violations would be dealt with according to the law.

The National Police Service said it remains committed to protecting national leaders and strengthening operational readiness within all VIP protection units.

The latest changes mark one of the most significant recent adjustments within the elite formations tasked with presidential security, coming just hours after the Kilifi incident.