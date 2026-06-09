President Ruto reassigns Principal Secretaries Bitok, Ololtuaa in executive reshuffle

Top Stories · Bradley Bosire ·
President Ruto reassigns Principal Secretaries Bitok, Ololtuaa in executive reshuffle
In Summary

Under the changes, Bitok has been moved from the State Department for Basic Education in the Ministry of Education to the State Department for Tourism under the Ministry of Tourism and Wildlife.

President William Ruto has ordered a reshuffle of senior government officials, reassigning the Principal Secretaries in the State Departments for Basic Education and Tourism in changes that take effect immediately.

The reassignments, announced Tuesday through a presidential notification issued by the Executive Office of the President, involve Prof. Julius Bitok and John Lekakeny Ololtuaa, who will exchange leadership roles in the two state departments.

According to the official communication, “His Excellency the President has this afternoon sanctioned re-assignments in the senior ranks of the Executive in the cadre of Principal Secretaries.”

Under the changes, Bitok has been moved from the State Department for Basic Education in the Ministry of Education to the State Department for Tourism under the Ministry of Tourism and Wildlife.

In turn, John Lekakeny Ololtuaa, who has been serving as Principal Secretary for Tourism, will now head the State Department for Basic Education within the Ministry of Education.

No explanation was provided for the reshuffle or the policy considerations behind the transfers.

The notice further states that “the re-assignments take effect immediately,” meaning both officials are expected to assume their new responsibilities without delay.

The directive was issued as Notification of Presidential Action No. X of 2026 and was signed by Felix Koskei, Chief of Staff and Head of the Public Service, on Tuesday, June 9, 2026.

The statement did not announce any additional appointments or provide further details on the reasons for the reassignments.

Tags

Ministry of Education PS Julius Bitok PS John Lekakeny Ololtuaa

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