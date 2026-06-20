Bomas project targets 11,000 delegates as Kenya eyes major global events

Nairobi is set for a major shift in its conference scene as the historic Bomas site is being reshaped into a large modern centre meant to handle global meetings, state gatherings and cultural exhibitions all in one place.

The project, known as the Bomas International Convention Centre (BICC), is turning the well-known cultural landmark into a high-capacity facility expected to attract international summits and business events while still keeping its cultural identity.

Tourism Cabinet Secretary Rebecca Miano told senators that construction work is moving ahead steadily, with key stages of design already completed and structural development ongoing across the site.

“The project has seen the completion of key design phases, notable progress in core structural works and ongoing infrastructure development as well as auxiliary installations,” Miano told senators.

Once completed, the centre is expected to host thousands of participants at the same time, with different spaces designed for large meetings, private discussions and high-level state functions.

At the core of the result, expanded into a more modern setting.

The redevelopment includes plans for a Bomas Digital, Cultural and Heritage Centre that will allow visitors to experience culture in interactive ways.

Inside, digital displays will showcase traditional performances, while archived oral histories will be converted into accessible digital formats. Visitors will also be able to explore virtual storytelling spaces that present Kenya’s cultural diversity in immersive form.

The approach is meant to ensure that while Nairobi builds a modern global conference hub, it still maintains a strong connection to heritage and identity.