North-Eastern

Police boss among two killed as land cruiser hits IED in Garissa
The officers were travelling in a Land Cruiser attached to Hagadera Police Station when the blast occurred at approximately 6am on October 9, 2026.
The officers were travelling in a Land Cruiser attached to Hagadera Police Station when the blast occurred at approximately 6am on October 9, 2026.
The Ministry of Health and the County Department of Health will continue overseeing the case as part of the measures put in place to manage suspected viral haemorrhagic fever cases.
The county has 26 ambulances serving patients through emergency response and referrals. Six have been fitted with GPS-based tracking systems, with work on the remaining vehicles still ongoing.
The incident happened on May 28, 2026, near Abubeida School in Bulla Mzuri, about five kilometres north of Iftin Police Station.
The National Assembly Speaker said the Government was making progress in addressing insecurity in Marsabit while working with local communities to promote lasting peace.
The latest arrests also come as police continue to rely on intelligence gathering and public cooperation to identify suspected criminal networks
The Governor's appearance also brought an end to a dispute over his failure to attend earlier committee sessions, with senators cancelling an arrest warrant that had been issued against him.
Turkana Senator Lomenen wants the Senate Standing Committee on Health to establish the extent of the shortages and determine whether health facilities have enough essential medicines and medical supplies to serve patients.
The suspect allegedly told the attendant that he was offering a line upgrade before using the opportunity to swap the mobile line
The conviction followed evidence presented by the prosecution, including testimony from the complainant and five other witnesses, supported by medical evidence. The court found the evidence sufficient to prove the defilement charge beyond reasonable doubt
The attack has raised fresh concern over the safety of people living in parts of Isiolo, where livestock theft and armed attacks have continued to put both residents and security personnel at risk.
The former CS called on Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja to move swiftly to establish what happened and identify those behind the incident.
According to the police, the suspects had been intercepting motorists and robbing them at gunpoint, prompting officers to mount an operation to stop further attacks along the route
The Senate has escalated pressure on Inspector General Douglas Kanja, asking why police have not arrested Isiolo Governor Abdi Guyo to appear before the County Public Accounts Committee. The committee says Guyo has continued public and political activities while the IG sought to reschedule due to a trip to China.
The man faces two counts of defilement contrary to Section 8(1)(3) of the Sexual Offences Act No. 3 of 2006, alongside an alternative charge of committing an indecent act with a child under Section 11(1) of the same Act
The attackers fled with the animals following the raid, but their attempt to escape was cut short after a multi-agency security team was alerted and launched an immediate pursuit.
A Public Health Emergency Operations Centre has also been fully activated, with county and sub-county coordination meetings continuing. Health facilities in affected areas have also been placed on high alert, while surveillance, active screening, investigation and reporting of suspected cases have been strengthened
The suspect was wanted in connection with offences committed within Garissa Township and remains in police custody pending arraignment
Investigators were led to the rifle through information gathered from a suspect who is currently facing robbery with violence charges. Detectives believe the information provided a breakthrough after previous efforts to locate weapons used in several murder cases had not yielded results.
While seeking a Statement from the Chairperson of the Departmental Committee on Administration and Internal Security, Hassan said victims are often deceived with attractive employment opportunities before finding themselves in the hands of criminal gangs.
The Sh38 billion South Sudan Link Road has witnessed at least six crashes between June and July involving motorcycles, private vehicles, public service vehicles and an ambulance. One of the fatal accidents also triggered violence, with members of the public setting a vehicle on fire after a motorcyclist was killed.
Kenya Teachers in Hardship and Arid Areas Welfare Association had asked the court to stop TSC from reposting the affected teachers to the North Eastern region until the case was heard and determined.
Investigators believe the explosive device had been planted on July 21, with the attackers allegedly monitoring the area while waiting for a security patrol to pass before carrying out the ambush. The group had reportedly been spotted in the area in recent weeks, prompting heightened patrols.
The Senate County Public Accounts Committee has ordered the arrest of Isiolo Governor Abdi Ibrahim Guyo, citing repeated summons and an Auditor-General update that a late response to audit queries was not accompanied by physical documents needed to proceed. The committee also directed the EACC CEO to appear.
The Fai sub-clan of the Degodia community endorsed Dr. Hassan Mohamed Adam as its flagbearer for the 2027 Wajir gubernatorial election after a three-day selection process. Several rival aspirants immediately rejected the outcome, citing concerns about transparency and adherence to an agreed framework.
The extension means security agencies will continue carrying out enhanced operations across the listed areas as authorities respond to ongoing security concerns.
The export abattoir successfully underwent its final test on Friday, when dozens of cattle, goats and camels were slaughtered to assess the performance of its automated equipment before the facility is officially commissioned by President William Ruto next week.
In Marsabit, 1,570 youth received the first Sh25,000 business support grant under the programme, while the second phase is supporting 1,680 beneficiaries, including young people joining NYOTA for the first time.
Speaking during an interview on Radio Generation on Monday, Haro said discussions on issues affecting North Eastern, particularly security and development, are often dominated by commentators from outside the region, leaving local perspectives underrepresented
According to the DCI, preliminary investigations indicate that the suspects allegedly posed as customers at an M-Pesa shop in Marsabit Town before tricking the operator and carrying out a SIM swap.