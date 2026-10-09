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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

North-Eastern

Police failure to arrest Governor Guyo sparks Senate fury
Counties

Police failure to arrest Governor Guyo sparks Senate fury

The Senate has escalated pressure on Inspector General Douglas Kanja, asking why police have not arrested Isiolo Governor Abdi Guyo to appear before the County Public Accounts Committee. The committee says Guyo has continued public and political activities while the IG sought to reschedule due to a trip to China.

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M16 rifle recovered in Isiolo linked to four murders
Crime

M16 rifle recovered in Isiolo linked to four murders

Investigators were led to the rifle through information gathered from a suspect who is currently facing robbery with violence charges. Detectives believe the information provided a breakthrough after previous efforts to locate weapons used in several murder cases had not yielded results.

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Five elite officers killed in deadly Mandera border ambush
North-Eastern

Five elite officers killed in deadly Mandera border ambush

Investigators believe the explosive device had been planted on July 21, with the attackers allegedly monitoring the area while waiting for a security patrol to pass before carrying out the ambush. The group had reportedly been spotted in the area in recent weeks, prompting heightened patrols.

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