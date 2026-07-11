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Cricket

Kenya finishes third in 2026 Cricket T20 World Cup qualifiers
Sports

Kenya finishes third in 2026 Cricket T20 World Cup qualifiers

Namibia (Group A) beat Tanzania by an emphatic 63 runs in their semi-final match to book their fourth consecutive place in the Men’s T20 World Cup, while hosts, Zimbabwe (Group B) cruised to a seven-wicket win over Kenya, qualifying for the tournament for the first time since the 2022 edition in Australia.

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