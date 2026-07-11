South Africa mourns World Cup midfielder Jayden Adams
Police have launched investigations into the incident after his body was discovered in Cape Town.
Police have launched investigations into the incident after his body was discovered in Cape Town.
The match, held at the Lugogo Cricket Circuit Grounds, drew a lively crowd of legislators, staff, and supporters eager to witness one of the most intense and entertaining contests on the programme.
The decision marks the latest in a series of setbacks against Patel and Obuya, who have been under siege over alleged financial improprieties and governance breaches.
If Cummins is not fit to play in Perth from November 21, former skipper Steve Smith is likely to captain the team with Scott Boland joining the pace attack.
Namibia (Group A) beat Tanzania by an emphatic 63 runs in their semi-final match to book their fourth consecutive place in the Men’s T20 World Cup, while hosts, Zimbabwe (Group B) cruised to a seven-wicket win over Kenya, qualifying for the tournament for the first time since the 2022 edition in Australia.